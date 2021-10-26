Novartis-backed Credence taps Phillips-Medisize to step up production drug delivery system

Credence MedSystems has hit upon a way to scale up production of its drug delivery system. Weeks after disclosing $40 million from investors including Novartis, Credence has unveiled a partnership with Phillips-Medisize to step up from a clinical line to large-scale manufacturing.

California-based Credence named the scaling up of production of its injectable drug delivery systems as a key objective when it reeled in cash from Novartis at the start of the year and later added Molex Ventures to its list of investors. Now, Credence has revealed just how it plans to start producing the systems at the volumes needed to serve commercial customers.

The search for capacity led Credence to Phillips-Medisize, a company that manufactures products including drug delivery systems. Phillips-Medisize is a Molex company. Molex Ventures is one of the investors that powered Credence to its recent $40 million financing round.

“Phillips-Medisize has a long-standing working relationship with Credence,” Paul Chaffin, president of Phillips-Medisize, said in a statement. “Our new collaboration will focus on scaling from a clinical line to large-scale manufacturing that includes high volume automation in a state-of-the-art plant located in Eastern Europe.”

The facility in Poland is one of two sites Phillips-Medisize will use to make the Credence drug delivery systems. The second site is in Ireland. Credence identified the close proximity of the sites to its customers and supply chain partners as one of the benefits of working with Phillips-Medisize. News of the agreement dropped on the same day as details of the expansion of Phillips-Medisize’s manufacturing capacity.

Credence’s partnership with Phillips-Medisize will support the production of its Companion safety syringe system and a dual chamber reconstitution system. The systems are designed to enable the manufacturers of injectable medicines to offer differentiating features that prevent reuse and needlestick injuries while retaining a format that is familiar to users and fits with existing filling lines.