3rd patient dies after receiving a Sarepta gene therapy

Following a tumultuous week for Sarepta Therapeutics, the biotech has confirmed that a third patient has died after receiving one of the company’s gene therapies. While the previous two deaths occurred in patients treated with Elevidys, the most recent patient was receiving one of Sarepta's investigational treatments.

As with two previously reported deaths of Sarepta patients, the outcome was linked to liver toxicity, the company has confirmed with Fierce Biotech.

The newest death reported was a 51-year-old man with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) type 2D/R3 who’d received Sarepta’s gene therapy candidate SRP-9004 in a phase 1 trial, Sarepta told BioCentury, the first outlet to report the news late Thursday.

The death occurred last month and was caused by liver failure.

The company has informed regulators and clinical investigators of the death, a Sarepta spokesperson told Fierce.

“Advancing the science of genetic medicine is incredibly challenging—especially in ultra-rare diseases like the limb-girdle subtypes,” the spokesperson said. “While we do everything possible to ensure patient safety, there is inherent risk in clinical trial participation and we are grateful to the courageous patients and families who participate.”

Sarepta’s stock price was down more than 18% in Friday morning trading, marking a reversal from the gains the biopharma experienced after announcing its corporate overhaul late Wednesday.

Notably, as part of a major restructure announced this week, Sarepta deprioritized development of most of its gene therapy assets in LGMD, including SRP-9004. However, the patient death was not disclosed on an investor call or release shared Wednesday about the changes.

The event may now further compound safety questions around the company’s approved gene therapy Elevidys and another candidate under development in a different subtype of LGMD called SRP-9003, multiple analysts have warned.

“We view the patient death as unfortunate and concerning, particularly since it occurred with one of the company’s other gene therapies,” analysts at William Blair wrote in a Friday note to clients, alluding to the prior two deaths that occurred after treatment with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment Elevidys.

In its corporate update Wednesday, Sarepta said it would deprioritize its LGMD franchise save for SRP-9003, with the William Blair team now speculating that “the patient death could have played a role in the company’s pipeline reprioritization.”

Sarepta still plans on submitting an FDA approval application for the other LGMD therapy SRP-9003 in the back half of 2025, the analysts noted.

The team over at Leerink Partners was more scathing in its assessment, writing that news of the death will “likely diminish any remaining goodwill management had,” assuming Sarepta did in fact know of the patient death prior to Wednesday.

Both industry watchers agreed that the turn of events will have a knock-on effect on the separate gene therapies Elevidys and SRP-9003.

The death “could lead to greater scrutiny of SRP-9003’s safety profile” ahead of Sarepta’s submission and “could affect commercial interest, if approved,” the William Blair team said.

“In addition, we think the LGMD patient death could amplify patient hesitancy to use commercial Elevidys and increase investor distrust since the company did not disclose the event on its call on June 16,” the analysts cautioned.

The Leerink team concurred that “investors will likely begin to further question the risk/benefit of SRP-9003 … as well as the Elevidys program.”

While the risk-benefit calculus in Elevidys’ approved indication is “very different” than in LGMD given the relative severity of DMD, the two assets are engineered using the same viral vector, the Leerink Team pointed out.

News of the patient death caps off a tough week for Sarepta in which layoff rumors swirled online until the company ultimately confirmed a major pipeline pivot, 500 job cuts and a black box warning for acute liver injury on the label for Elevidys.

The restructuring followed the deaths earlier this year of two non-ambulatory DMD patients—both teenage boys—who had received Elevidys, prompting safety scrutiny that has loomed over Sarepta for the better part of 2025.

Under the reorganization, Sarepta has paused development of the bulk of its gene therapy candidates, opting instead to focus on siRNA programs hailing from its internal platform. Those include investigational therapies for myotonic dystrophy type 1, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and Huntington’s disease.

The company has also said it will seek strategic alternatives, like partnering, for its deprioritized programs.