What Different HCP Specialties Want from Med Ed

By: Avant Healthcare + Real Chemistry



How HCPs consume medical education content can vary significantly among specialties. That’s according to a recent survey by Avant Healthcare, in which 401 US HCPs across four different specialties—dermatology, immunology, neurology, and oncology—were asked about their channel preferences.



The Channel Preference Survey asked HCPs:

Where they go to learn about relevant work topics

What percentage of time they spend on different content formats

When they consume medical education content

How they would rank 13 different channels/content types



HCPs ranked a wide range of med ed channels.





Specifically, the survey asked HCPs to rank 13 different channels/content types that fell across five broad formats:





Different specialties. Different preference profiles.



The findings revealed that distinct preferences and consumption habits exist among the four HCP specialties, specifically:



Dermatologists

Spend more time with print publications than other specialties

with than other specialties Less likely to attend live events

to attend live events Top format: A self-guided, on-demand learning module

A self-guided, on-demand learning module Least preferred format: A virtual KOL-led program

A virtual KOL-led program Prime learning time: Monday night



Immunologists

Spend more time attending live events the other specialties

attending the other specialties Less likely to read print publications

to read print publications Top format: A virtual KOL-led program

A virtual KOL-led program Least preferred format: Social sharing tools

Social sharing tools Prime learning time: Friday night



Neurologists

Spend more time reading online content than other specialties

reading than other specialties Most likely to listen to a podcast

to listen to a podcast Top format: A self-guided, on demand learning module

A self-guided, on demand learning module Least preferred format: Social sharing tools

Social sharing tools Prime learning time: Wednesday evening



Oncologists

Most likely to read print publications

to read Most likely to use social media for med ed

to use social media for med ed Top format: A self-guided, on-demand learning module

A self-guided, on-demand learning module Least preferred format: Sales representative office visit

Sales representative office visit Prime learning time: Wednesday evening

Still, some med ed habits and preferences prove universal.



Although immunologists, oncologists, neurologists, and dermatologists all have specialty-specific med ed likes and dislikes, the survey also uncovered consumption trends that apply to all specialties.



While developing med ed content, here are three universal trends to keep in mind:



1. Reading and live events are staples.



Regardless of specialty, HCP content consumption includes a steady reading diet. It’s where HCPs spend the most significant chunk of their learning time—reading either online content, their top choice, or traditional print publications, which ranked second. HCPs spend nearly half of their learning time reading content—ranging from 48.6% for neurologists to 46.2% for immunologists. After that, HCPs spend most of their learning time attending live events. However, this accounts for a much smaller slice of their time.



2. Med ed is best served on weeknights.



According to survey findings, HCPs are most likely to carve out time on a weeknight to learn about medical topics. Only 15% of all HCPs say they don’t consume medical education during the workweek. Immunologists were outliers. They may kick back with medical content on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, with 29.2% saying they do so.



3. Trust is a key ingredient.



When considering a treatment option, HCPs need to be able to turn to reliable, accurate, and unbiased sources of information. This likely explains why the survey data show HCPs frequently seek out publications and journals, which are often peer-reviewed; online medical news sources, which are charged with presenting impartial, fact-based information; and online networks like Sermo, where HCPs can converse directly with other peers.



In addition, HCPs listed KOL-led content in every specialty among their top five content formats. However, it’s important to keep in mind that 24-40% of HCPs across specialties say that they always or often go to product websites for HCPs.



Conversely, social platforms or content formats that are more open or appear more promotional ranked low with HCPs as a whole. HCPs were least likely to use social sharing as a source for learning about medical information, and they weren’t very interested in a sales rep visit, either.



In the end, it’s all a matter of degree.



While differences were clear, the preference scores weren’t that far apart from each other. In other words, HCPs are not confining themselves to only a few channels. Instead, they’re looking for a well-balanced mix of med ed content from reliable sources that fits their schedule and that feeds their need to know about treatment options.



