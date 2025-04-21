Talent, Training and Scientific Infrastructure. All in NC.

In 2024, life sciences and related companies announced $10.8 billion of investment and 4,500 new jobs statewide. Why are so many companies choosing to expand in North Carolina? It’s because of our talent, training and scientific infrastructure, and business climate.

North Carolina has 840 life sciences companies with strengths in biomanufacturing, clinical research, and research and development. Another 2,500 companies with expertise in training, regulatory, policy, and clinical trials support the sector.

Top Talent & Training Infrastructure

In 2024, Area Development named North Carolina the Top State for Access to Talent. Site Selection declared North Carolina the Top State for Manufacturing. Our highly skilled workforce is 75,000 employees strong and growing.

According to the 2024 Evidence & Opportunity – Impact of the Life Sciences in North Carolina report, published by TEConomy Partners, North Carolina’s life sciences employment growth outpaced all U.S. life sciences hubs, except Massachusetts, from 2019-2023.

NC’s Talent Growth Rate Second Only to Massachusetts

(2019-2023) Source: 2024 Evidence & Opportunity: Impact of Life Sciences in North Carolina

From certificates to graduate degrees, North Carolina has a full continuum of training programs fueling the talent pipeline. North Carolina universities award 5,700+ biological and biomedical sciences degrees and 4,800+ engineering degrees annually. North Carolina State University’s Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center trains students and professionals in cutting-edge biomanufacturing technologies. North Carolina Central University’s Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise teaches undergraduate and graduate students the science of manufacturing. The Eastern Regional Pharma Center and the NC Pharmaceutical Services Network, a collaboration between East Carolina University and Pitt Community College, trains students for entry-level jobs in biopharma manufacturing.

The NC Community College System’s BioNetwork initiative trains at all industry levels, from entry-level to management, upgrading the skills of incumbent workers. It also offers the BioWork certificate program at 14 locations, preparing students for entry-level biopharma manufacturing roles.

Collaborations

North Carolina’s success is due in part to its long-standing collaborations between industry and training partners to address challenges to meet industry’s needs:

Military Outreach and Veterans Engagement (MOVE)

The North Carolina Biotechnology Center leads the MOVE program that helps transitioning military members find new, meaningful careers in biopharma manufacturing. Career pathways include training, apprenticeship programs, and internships. MOVE was awarded an $825,000 two-year grant from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor to expand access to training, internships, and referrals.

Accelerate NC Life Sciences Manufacturing

In 2022, a $25-million U.S. Economic Development Administration Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant was awarded to a coalition, led by NCBiotech, of education and training institutions, companies, and nonprofits, to fill the demand for life sciences talent. The coalition has:

Increased awareness of life sciences jobs and training opportunities in distressed, rural communities through an ambassador program.

Trained high school graduates in eastern counties on a two-day program at the NC Pharmaceutical Services Network on pharmaceutical tablet making. Students gain insight into working in a sterile pharma manufacturing environment.

Expanded capacity for BioWork at 10 NC community colleges.

Launched a new, two-week bioprocessing training at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and one Historically American Indian University (HAIU).

Launched the NC Life Sciences Apprenticeship Consortium with 12 founding members (Amgen, Biogen, CSL Seqirus, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, KBI Biopharma, Korber, Lilly, Merck, Novartis, Novonesis, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer) and awarded 247 BioWork scholarships.

Scientific Infrastructure

For over 40 years, North Carolina has invested in its scientific infrastructure. With five top-tier research universities, scientific innovations are seeding new spinouts and advancing technologies. Five medical schools, four pharmacy schools, and three comprehensive cancer centers help accelerate the process of bringing new therapies to market. The scientific infrastructure and innovation span statewide.

Business Climate and Quality of Life

North Carolina has long been recognized as a business-friendly state because of its low taxes, low business costs, and favorable legal and regulatory environment. North Carolina was heralded as the Top State for Business by CNBC in 2023 and 2022.

The state has the nation’s lowest corporate income tax at 2.5%. The corporate tax rate will gradually decrease to 0% by 2030. Moreover, business operating costs in North Carolina are lower than most leading U.S. life sciences hubs.

“Companies thrive in North Carolina because of our highly collaborative ecosystem, business-friendly climate and decades-long investment in workforce development and infrastructure,” said Laura Rowley, vice president of life sciences economic development at NCBiotech. “The high quality of life we enjoy is an added bonus.”

From scenic mountains to beautiful beaches to culturally rich urban areas, North Carolina has something for everyone. Our mid-Atlantic location and moderate climate are part of the attraction to the Tar Heel State.

North Carolina – A Smart Choice

North Carolina has so much to offer life sciences companies. With a highly skilled talent pool, advanced science and well-established infrastructure, North Carolina is an ideal place to locate a business. Learn more. Visit https://www.ncbiotech.org/why-nc