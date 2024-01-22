Supporting New York’s biopharma ecosystem with NYCEDC

Susan Rosenthal is the Senior Vice President of Life Sciences & Healthcare at New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), a mission-driven non-profit that works with communities across the city to create a vibrant, inclusive, and globally competitive economy for all New Yorkers.



Through 2020 and 2021, Susan was influential in creating the testing infrastructure that supported New York’s response to the pandemic, drawing on her business development and portfolio management experience from her tenures at Deloitte and Pfizer.



In this discussion with Fierce Healthcare’s Heather Landi, Susan reveals how technology continues to transform every aspect of medicine development and healthcare delivery.



Listen in to the full conversation to hear more from Susan about the ongoing work at NYCEDC and how it seeks to support New York’s healthcare sector-both in its bid to continue innovating new treatments and attract the top talent that will safeguard its future.