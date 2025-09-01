Setting a New Standard: More Effective, Safer Consumer Audiences for Healthcare Marketers

“When we assessed current practices for building consumer audiences, they didn’t meet IQVIA’s standard for excellence and safety — so we created a new one.” -Luk Arbuckle, Global AI Practice Leader and Chief Methodologist, IQVIA Applied AI Science.

New challenges for consumer audience creation in healthcare

Life sciences brand teams are under pressure to deliver more effective, measurable consumer campaigns that drive results, ranging from increased patient awareness to health outcomes.

As artificial intelligence (AI) is applied to a growing number of data sets, pharma marketers must redouble their focus on protecting consumer privacy from emerging AI challenges. Building consumer audiences with AI tools may be faster, and more effective, but AI also significantly raises the risks of individual re-identification or learning more about people than was originally intended. The need is clear for a ground-breaking solution with stronger AI security and privacy safeguards that protects sensitive consumer data while generating high-performing audiences.

At IQVIA Digital, we sought a methodology that would result in the rapid creation of effective consumer audiences that boost the performance of DTC marketing campaigns, while meeting the expectations of data privacy law and regulation — especially in the use of personal health data. Given the emergence of new types of AI threats, this methodology would also have to defend against AI-based attacks. We couldn’t find an approach that met the high standards we hold at IQVIA, so we decided to invent a new one.

Meeting today’s demands for consumer audience creation

Recognizing these needs, along with the industry’s rising expectations for data integrity and transparency, we designed a new methodology called Federated Audience Modeling (FAM), which uses advanced data science techniques to render de-identified health data nearly impossible to reverse engineer. In this way, FAM drives significant improvements in audience quality and data privacy.i

In addition, our solution’s technological safeguards are reinforced with a unique ethical framework. At IQVIA Digital, our work is reviewed by an Ethics Board so that our practices align with legal requirements and reflect broader societal values. This board is structured similarly to the governance bodies within clinical trials. Its guidance fosters trust and accountability in an area where consumer confidence is crucial. We are committed to full transparency about our methodology, including the role of AI in our work.

Raising the bar on consumer audience creation

We’re setting a new standard in the creation of consumer audiences that drive campaign performance without compromising consumer trust. Our approach provides higher quality audiences and improved media efficiency, backed by strong AI security and privacy guardrails. With hundreds of pre-built audiences ready to activate, and the ability to create custom models in just days, marketers can respond quickly to campaign shifts and market needs. With faster time to activation and better omnichannel reach using IQVIA Digital’s own Media Operating System, or our Activation Network of more than 100 partners, brands can engage the right consumers at scale, across the platforms that matter most. Our modeled audiences are also versatile, applicable to all types of conditions and therapeutic areas, including broad chronic illnesses, rare diseases, and specialties like oncology.

A powerful, transparent solution

Pharma marketers need more than just performance; they need transparency into how privacy and compliance concerns are being addressed. Part of a portfolio of consumer audience offerings, our Consumer Modeled Audiences give marketers the confidence they need to deploy AI-driven consumer audiences, while mitigating potential threats. With a new methodology that delivers audiences that meet or exceed the highest performance standards and protects data against various AI threats, we’re making it easier for brand marketers to efficiently reach the right people, with privacy and performance as the cornerstones. Our solution is more effective, safer, and built for the requirements of modern DTC marketing.

