Rebuilding trust: compassionate communication and public health



In the latest episode of Health Matters, vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit joins host Wendy Lund, Chief Client Officer, HEALTH@WPP to discuss the growing crisis of vaccine hesitancy and what can be done to rebuild trust. Dr. Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, points to the COVID-19 pandemic as a turning point, citing perceived government overreach and widespread misinformation as key drivers of public distrust. He emphasizes that vaccine hesitancy is often rooted in reasonable concerns and calls on health care professionals to respond with empathy, not judgment.



Dr. Offit also outlines steps the industry can take to regain credibility, including amplifying trusted community voices, improving science communication, and putting a human face on pharmaceutical innovation. He shares moving stories from the field, including one about Dr. Penny Heaton’s work to develop a rotavirus vaccine and bring it to children in need. “We all want the same thing,” Dr. Offit says. “Healthy children, protected from preventable diseases.” Listen to the full episode for more insights on how the health care sector can meet this moment with clarity and compassion.



