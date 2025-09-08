Point of Care Isn’t Optional. It’s the $1B Channel Redefining Success.



In 2024, Point of Care (POC) marketing surpassed $1 billion1 in revenue — marking a pivotal shift in where marketers are investing their healthcare media dollars.



Marketers increasingly seek trust-based, context-driven engagement with patients and healthcare providers (HCPs), and POC delivers this engagement at the moments when they make care decisions.



POC’s growing prevalence underscores its role as a trusted, high-performing channel for reaching patients and providers.



POC’s Evolution From Tactic to Strategic Foundation



For years, many marketers treated Point of Care as a final touchpoint—a last tactic layered onto campaigns already in motion. That mindset is shifting. Leading healthcare marketers are now building campaigns from the Point of Care outward, recognizing that the most effective healthcare marketing doesn’t interrupt the care experience—it enhances it.



The simple reality drives this evolution: POC places brands directly in the decision-making moment. Traditional channels often rely on chance — hoping patients recall a TV spot during an office visit, or that digital targeting captures the right person at the right time.



But POC marketing removes the guesswork. By delivering messaging where healthcare actually happens — exam rooms, waiting rooms, hospitals, pharmacies, telehealth sessions, and clinical platforms — marketers can position their messaging in trusted, context-rich environments.



The Behavioral Impact of Messaging Delivered at the POC



POC messaging takes patients and HCPs from passive awareness into active healthcare engagement. Recent research highlights how POC messaging drives measurable behavioral outcomes:

Better provider conversations – Nearly half of patients (42%) reported seeing healthcare ads in their doctor’s office within the past year. Of those, 58% were willing to discuss treatments with their providers, while 38% searched online for more information after exposure. 4

– Nearly half of patients (42%) reported seeing healthcare ads in their doctor’s office within the past year. Of those, 58% were willing to discuss treatments with their providers, while 38% searched online for more information after exposure. More adherent prescription behaviors – Patients exposed to POC ads are more likely to initiate and adhere to therapy than those who only saw TV ads. Among the exposed group, 59% filled prescriptions (versus 48% unexposed), and 59% took medication as prescribed (versus 47% unexposed). 2

– Patients exposed to POC ads are more likely to initiate and adhere to therapy than those who only saw TV ads. Among the exposed group, 59% filled prescriptions (versus 48% unexposed), and 59% took medication as prescribed (versus 47% unexposed). Increased patient empowerment – 60% of patients felt more empowered to take action2 after engaging with POC content.



POC Delivers Messaging Audiences Trust in Brand Safe Environments



Unlike in open digital environments—where ads risk appearing alongside misinformation or irrelevant content—POC media shows up in closed, professionally curated networks, and only in clinical settings. This controlled context preserves both patient trust and brand reputation.



Patients rank Point of Care among the top four most trusted health information sources, just behind doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, but ahead of websites, search results, and social media4.



And when patients ranked health information channels by effectiveness2, POC materials came out on top for trust (74%), beating health websites (56%), TV (31%), and social media (15%).



Precise Targeting Allows For More Efficient Marketing



POC’s billion-dollar breakthrough is being fueled not only by growing adoption and its trusted context, but also by technological advancements and the channel’s evolving targeting capabilities. With digital integration into EHRs, patient portals, and telehealth platforms, campaigns can deliver diagnosis-specific messaging, care-stage targeting, and treatment-code precision—all while maintaining HIPAA compliance. Examples include:

Digital signage that can be customized by office location

that can be customized by office location Interactive devices in exam rooms that create better doctor-patient engagements with digital health content and physician teaching tools

in exam rooms that create better doctor-patient engagements with digital health content and physician teaching tools EHR integrations serving diagnosis-specific messaging directly within clinical workflows.

serving diagnosis-specific messaging directly within clinical workflows. Telehealth placements aligned with virtual care journeys.



These innovations preserve the credibility of the POC environment while enabling greater personalization, geographic reach, and measurable efficiency. And the data gleaned from the performance of this digital media allows marketers to optimize their campaigns on an ongoing basis.



In a Veeva Crossix case study3, patients exposed to both digital and POC ads were 200x more likely to convert. Here, POC represented just 14% of the total media investment, but generated 35% of the new patient starts. Compared to other channels, POC was the most efficient.



Commenting on POC’s efficiency as a channel, Elizabeth Dexter, Publicis Health Media’s Vice President of Point of Care, shared:



“We used POC to reach patients that were harder to get on therapy, and saw huge growth in incremental new patient starts as a result, as well as a 56% reduction in cost per incremental new patient start.”



POC Investment Signals A New Healthcare Marketing Paradigm



POC’s $1 billion milestone is more than market growth—it validates a fundamental shift in healthcare marketing strategy. As digital channels become increasingly fragmented, POC provides marketers with a stable, trusted environment that delivers measurable outcomes: stronger patient-provider conversations, improved medication adherence, and better health outcomes.



The conversation has evolved from whether POC belongs in the media mix to how prominently brands should leverage it. Companies investing in Point of Care now are securing their position at the center of the care journey—where trust, context, and action naturally converge.



Build POC into your 2026 strategy.





1Revenue Collection Methodology details on our website

²Ipsos,"The Pulse of POC Marketing" study, 2025

3Veeva Crossix, 2023

4M3 MI’s 2024 MARS Consumer Health Study