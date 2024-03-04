A Person-Centered Approach to Achieving Long-Term Success

This week on “The Top Line,” we’re speaking with Jared Baeten, MD, PhD, Vice President, HIV Clinical Development, Gilead Sciences about how advancements in HIV treatment research have enabled individuals to lead longer and healthier lives by taking and staying on medication. Nevertheless, HIV persists as a significant public health challenge. To end the HIV epidemic, it is crucial to go beyond a biomedical approach and fully integrate social determinants of health into the collective response. Not everyone is achieving long-term success.



Long-term success involves meeting more than the United Nations’ (U.N.) goals of ending the epidemic by 2030. Treatment selection can help prioritize long-term outcomes from the very beginning. There are several other key factors for people with HIV and their healthcare providers to consider when assessing treatment choices, such as the resistance and safety profile of a treatment, drug-to-drug interaction potential, and comorbid conditions.