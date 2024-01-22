Leveraging technology to make healthcare more accessible

Ron Gutman is a pioneer in the healthcare tech space. An inventor with multiple patents to his name, Ron is the Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Intrivo and mastermind of its hero product – the On/Go test-to-treat digital platform.



In this quickfire interview, Ron speaks to Fierce Healthcare’s Heather Landi and offers his take on some of the trends and developments he expects will shape the biopharma landscape through the course of 2024.



AI and machine learning, he says, is cause for particular excitement, not least because of its potential to transform healthcare management and deliver more efficient services for patients.



Listen in to the full conversation to hear more from Ron about On/Go’s priorities for the year ahead.