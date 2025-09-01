The Next Marketing with HJ: Andrea Palmer on What’s Real, What’s Hype, and What’s Next for AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has quickly moved beyond being a buzzword in healthcare marketing—it’s now powering real change. In the latest episode of The Next Marketing with HJ, Harshit Jain (HJ), Founder & Global CEO of Doceree, sits down with Andrea Palmer, CEO, Publicis Health Media (PHM), to decode the truth about AI: what’s real, what’s hype, and how it’s advancing the industry.

As the leader of one of the largest health media agencies in the U.S., Palmer has been at the forefront of this evolution. In her conversation with HJ, she explains how the past year has marked a turning point—AI has shifted from theoretical discussions to tangible applications that is redefining how healthcare organizations engage with their audiences.

“This time last year, AI in healthcare marketing felt theoretical. Today, we’re already seeing practical, operational use cases that are reshaping the way we work,” she says.



From Optimism to Application

Palmer notes that Publicis was among the earliest in the industry to place big bets on AI—an investment that’s paying off. The group’s internal platform, Marcel, was one of the first examples of how AI could connect a global workforce of 100,000 employees. Today, that foundation powers everything from planning and activation to data integration and reporting.

But what excites Palmer most is the shift from using data merely as a retrospective tool to making it dynamic and predictive. AI is enabling segmentation that reflects real-time physician behaviors and signals, allowing marketers to deliver not just relevant messages, but timely and context-aware ones.

“Physicians aren’t just part of a segment—they’re often a segment of one. AI helps us understand exactly where they are in their journey so we can be truly relevant in that moment,” Palmer explains.





Navigating Challenges: Stakeholders and Regulation

With opportunity comes complexity. Palmer highlights the biggest challenge in AI adoption: alignment across stakeholders. Because AI cuts across functions—marketing, operations, legal, regulatory—it requires collaboration at a scale many organizations aren’t used to.

Even so, Palmer sees regulatory and legal teams becoming active partners in the AI journey. Rather than slowing things down, AI is streamlining medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) reviews by catching errors earlier in the process—reducing human error and expediting approvals.



From Omnichannel to Optichannel

They also delved into the industry’s long-standing challenge: making true omnichannel marketing work. Harshit is candid about its challenges, noting that true omnichannel has struggled because ownership of touchpoints is fragmented. AI, Palmer argues, could be the breakthrough, enabling an “optichannel” approach where experiences are personalized and optimized at the individual physician level.

“Every physician’s omnichannel journey is different—and only AI can connect those dots in real time,” he says.





Advice for the Next Generation

For young marketers entering the industry, Palmer offers a balanced perspective: embrace AI, but don’t skip the fundamentals.

“AI enables us to work smarter and faster, but new marketers must still understand the foundations—why strategies are built the way they are, the data behind the insights, and the patient behind the data. That grounding is critical,” she emphasizes.





Looking Ahead

When asked to envision healthcare marketing in 2030, both Palmer and HJ agree it will look dramatically different from today. Hyper-personalization, AI-driven content creation, and even AI-assisted regulatory approvals could become the norm. But for now, they stress the importance of moving past the hype and applying AI in ways that deliver genuine value—for patients, physicians, and brands alike.

As HJ puts it: “We’re only at the beginning. AI will further change how healthcare brands connect with physicians, the entire journey would become completely synchronous to an individual level and the behavior change would be much faster.”