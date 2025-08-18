Marken’s Robin Marcus discusses innovation in decentralized clinical trials



Robin Marcus, head of global decentralized trials market development at Marken, UPS Healthcare Precision Logistics, recently joined Fierce Life Sciences for a conversation about how Marken is helping reshape clinical research. Drawing on her background in oncology nursing and home infusion therapy, Marcus explained how the company’s patient-focused services—such as home healthcare visits, central pharmacy and direct-to-patient logistics—are reducing the burden on trial participants and investigator sites. Demand for these services surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to grow as sponsors seek more flexible and cost-effective ways to support trial enrollment and retention.



What makes Marken stand out, Marcus said, is its commitment to quality, longstanding site relationships and ability to integrate mobile clinical care with precision logistics. She also shared details about Marken’s new site augmentation offerings, its role in advancing cell and gene therapy trials, and efforts to improve patient representation in clinical research. To hear more about Marken’s innovative roadmap and what’s ahead, watch the full interview.