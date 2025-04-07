Meet the Tech That’s Modernizing How HCPs Get Meds to Patients



Cornwell highlighted that PrescriberPoint is a marketplace platform designed to streamline the prescribing process by offering a one-stop solution for healthcare providers. As the complexity of specialty therapeutics increases and administrative burdens rise, PrescriberPoint aggregates solutions that address everything from sample ordering to insurance verification.



“Most platforms solve narrow aspects of the problem,” said Cornwell. “We wanted to create an aggregation play where healthcare providers could overcome all the obstacles across the prescribing journey.”



A standout feature is their sample ordering solution, which offers both dropship and rep-delivered options, enabling providers to quickly access medication samples in a more convenient, digital-first approach. In addition, PrescriberPoint’s self-service hub empowers providers to manage end-to-end pull-through of prescriptions. By integrating directly into electronic medical records (EMRs), providers can initiate scripts and seamlessly track cases, ensuring faster, more efficient medication delivery.



With its innovative approach, PrescriberPoint reduces inefficiencies and helps healthcare providers navigate the complexities of modern prescribing. As Cornwell emphasized, “Anything that makes doctors' lives a little bit easier is a win.”



Learn more about how PrescriberPoint is transforming the prescribing experience at prescriberpoint.com, reach out to our team directly at [email protected], or get started today to launch your brand with us.