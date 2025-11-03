How Pharma Can Build Trust and Reach Patients in Health Marketplaces



Healthcare media is evolving, and patients are rewriting the rules. From wearable tech to Tok Docs to regulatory shifts, patients are consuming healthcare content in new, connected ways – and pharma brands must adapt to stay relevant and evolve with them In this episode of The Top Line, sponsored by Havas Media Network, host Chris Hayden sits down with Holly Dunn, Managing Partner of Performance at Havas Media Network, to explore how media and health equity are creating new meaningful pathways for patient connections across CTV, programmatic, social, and point-of-care touchpoints.



If you’re in pharma or biotech marketing, this conversation offers critical insight into how leading brands are connecting with patients in this new reality and building media strategies that are meaningful, patient-centric, and equity-driven.

