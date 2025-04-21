How Patient Behavior Powers Precision HCP Targeting

Pharma brands spend billions annually trying to engage healthcare providers (HCPs), yet much of this outreach has a limited impact. After all, physicians are inundated with thousands of digital messages a year.



Traditional marketing approaches prioritize broad reach over meaningful engagement, relying on static lists. Even most predictive targeting falls short, given its limited focus on HCP behaviors.



To drive real impact, pharma brands need to align their targeting strategy with real-time consumer behavior and intent to appoint. That’s the secret leading pharma brands are leveraging today: going straight to the HCPs who matter most, based on the patients who matter right now.



Traditional HCP Marketing Falls Short—Even the Next Best Action Approach



Pharma marketing has long followed a standard formula—build a list, blast messages, and measure clicks. But what if the list is outdated? What if the messages arrive too early or too late? And what if clicks don’t translate into action?



Mass outreach can lead to inefficiencies, targeting providers without considering whether they are currently treating relevant patients. This results in wasted marketing spend, diluted messaging, and physicians disengaging from brand communications. To address these inefficiencies, many pharma brands have adopted predictive modeling techniques through "next best action" (NBA) strategies. These models use real-time insights based on HCP actions to inform targeted engagement. While this is a step forward, it still lacks a critical piece of the puzzle.



NBA strategies are HCP-centric—they predict what an HCP will do next based on their interactions with content or digital campaigns. However, an HCP’s engagement with a brand alone does not necessarily translate to greater loyalty or increased prescribing behavior. For prescribing behavior to change, an HCP must be actively treating patients who have a condition that medication treats. Without integrating real-time patient demand signals, NBA strategies risk engaging HCPs at the wrong time—when they have no immediate opportunity to act.



Brands Should Use Patient Behavior to Inform Predictive Targeting



Patient-driven insights elevate predictive targeting beyond traditional NBA models. Instead of relying solely on what an HCP does, brands can now integrate real-time patient actions and intent to appoint. When patients actively search for providers treating a specific condition, that data signals an immediate opportunity to engage HCPs in a way that directly impacts prescribing behavior.



This shift comes down to a simple but often overlooked truth: HCPs engage when their patients are engaging. Rather than pushing messages based on broad demographic data or outdated prescribing patterns, brands can now connect with physicians based on real-time patient demand signals.



With real-time insights, marketers can ensure their outreach is both timely and contextually relevant. Instead of generic messages that risk being ignored, precision targeting tailors content to align with the specific needs of both HCPs and their patients, making each engagement more impactful.



When an HCP receives messaging aligned with the conditions their patients are actively inquiring about, the information becomes directly relevant to their upcoming appointments. Rather than feeling like another generic marketing effort, this approach provides actionable value, helping HCPs prepare for meaningful patient discussions.



Additionally, the ability to dynamically adjust messaging based on patient trends ensures that outreach remains fresh and aligned with evolving healthcare needs. This reduces waste and ensures that every dollar spent delivers maximum impact.



Focus on Real-World Behavior to Drive Impact



Forward-thinking marketers are already integrating patient-driven targeting into their omnichannel engagement strategies. Instead of relying on blanket outreach, they are tailoring campaigns based on real-time patient intent signals, ensuring engagement happens when it matters most.



By focusing on real-world prescribing influence, brands can better track how their outreach translates into actual treatment decisions. Relevance is built into the strategy, leading to greater efficiency and reduced waste.



By combining HCP engagement with real-time patient demand, and focusing on quality over quantity alone, brands ensure that their outreach isn't just timely but actionable. The shift isn’t just about increasing touchpoints—it’s about making the right touchpoints count.