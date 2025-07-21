The Hidden GTN Drain: Why Specialty-Lite Brands Need To Streamline Their PA Process for Optimal Commercial Performance

For retail and specialty-lite pharmaceutical brands, the path from prescription to profit has never been more treacherous. While commercial teams focus on market access negotiations and formulary wins, a critical revenue leak often goes unnoticed: the gap between prior authorization (PA) requirements and submission rates, creating a cascade of gross-to-net (GTN) erosion that threatens long-term viability.



The PA Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight



The numbers reveal a stark reality: When healthcare providers fail to submit PAs or when a PA is delayed, prescription abandonment rates can soar to as high as 78%.1 For specialty-lite brands navigating tight margins and heightened scrutiny from payers, PA submissions and approval is an essential part of patient access and brand success.



The problem compounds when commercial teams mistake formulary placement for guaranteed coverage. Even with favorable formulary status, brands experience significant revenue leakage when prescriptions stagnate due to incomplete, inaccurate, or delayed PA submissions. In 81% of instances where claims are denied by payers, prior authorization was either not obtained or not handled properly.2 Ensuring high script quality before submission means all required data is accurate and complete, which reduces avoidable rejections and optimizes chance of approval.



A technology-driven PA process – combined with strategic dispense management – can dramatically improve both patient access and bottom-line performance. The key lies in understanding how to convert formulary placement into actual covered claim.



From Formulary to Coverage: The Missing Link



The gap between formulary access and covered dispenses may be one of the most critical yet overlooked aspects of specialty-lite brand management. Having a drug "covered" on paper means little if the actual dispensing process fails to generate covered claims. This disparity between potential and realized coverage creates a direct pathway for GTN erosion.



Traditional retail pharmacies often lack the infrastructure to efficiently navigate PA requirements for specialty-lite products. When prescriptions encounter PA barriers, they frequently result in uncovered dispenses, which can force brands to subsidize therapy through bridge programs. This dynamic creates a vicious cycle where brands bear increased costs while patients experience access delays, both of which impact GTN.



Tech-driven access platforms have emerged as a solution to bridge this gap between formulary access and covered claims. PHIL has helped specialty-lite brands transform potential coverage into actual revenue by delivering high PA submission rates while triaging scripts through an integrated pharmacy network with complete plan contract coverage



Quantifying the GTN Impact



Immediate Revenue Loss: Prescription abandonment directly reduces gross sales, as PA-related delays frequently lead to substantial therapy abandonment rates.

Prescription abandonment directly reduces gross sales, as PA-related delays frequently lead to substantial therapy abandonment rates. Increased Program Costs: Bridge programs and free goods distribution inflate operational expenses while generating zero revenue, creating a double financial burden.

Bridge programs and free goods distribution inflate operational expenses while generating zero revenue, creating a double financial burden.

Uncovered initial fills rarely translate to long-term therapy adherence, eliminating the compounding revenue benefits of successful treatment initiation.



Strategic Imperatives for Commercial Leadership



Success in the specialty-lite market requires treating the PA process as a strategic revenue driver rather than an operational afterthought.



Key strategies include:



Track PA submission rates, script quality, approval percentages, and covered dispense conversion rates.

Track PA submission rates, script quality, approval percentages, and covered dispense conversion rates. Field Team Alignment: Provide training and incentives for field reps to drive PA adoption among healthcare providers.

Provide training and incentives for field reps to drive PA adoption among healthcare providers.

Implement digital platforms for electronic PA submission, real-time coverage verification, and streamlined pharmacy routing.



Ready to Close the Gap between PA Bottlenecks and GTN Growth?



Success hinges not only on formulary wins or script volume, but on converting covered scripts into covered dispenses. Brands with optimized PA processes are well positioned to dominate market share, accelerate patient outcomes, and build sustainable revenue growth.



