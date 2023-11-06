GoodRx and Sanofi: A powerful point-of-sale partnership that made $35 per month insulin practical

In March of this year the three largest insulin manufacturers announced a dramatic reduction in the price of many commonly prescribed insulins and a monthly out-of-pocket (OOP) cap of $35 that went into effect in May. However, in August news outlets reported that even with industry and government initiatives to lower the cost of insulin, the implementation had been slow due to healthcare system ‘mechanics,’ and a significant number of consumers had not yet benefited from the $35 insulin options. There was a collective will for more affordable insulin, but there didn’t seem to be a way to make it happen at the scale needed to help a significant number of people living with diabetes in the U.S.



There was a will, and now there’s a way



While it can be difficult to implement large scale changes in the way our healthcare system operates, at GoodRx we’ve found that new types of partnerships can often quickly develop solutions—even for challenges we haven’t seen before. For example, in October GoodRx announced it is working with Sanofi, a global leader in diabetes care, to offer a new way for people living with diabetes to access Lantus® (insulin glargine injection) 100 Units/mL in the U.S. for only $35.

This collaboration builds on Sanofi’s recent announcement to lower the list price for Lantus and cap OOP costs at $35 for all patients with commercial insurance, which goes into effect January 1, 2024. It leverages GoodRx’s reach and scale to broaden access and affordability for people living with diabetes and means that all Americans with a valid prescription, regardless of insurance status, can use GoodRx at over 70,000 U.S. retail pharmacies to access a 30-day supply of Lantus for only $35. The price is available to cash-paying patients with a valid prescription.

The number of Americans living with diabetes is increasing every year. Currently, an estimated 37.3 million Americans (approximately 11.3% of the U.S. population) have diabetes, and roughly 8.4 million of them use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association.



“Efforts to make insulin more accessible have been at the forefront of the news for months, and a critical piece of delivering on this promise is making it as simple as possible for patients to get the lower price right at their regular pharmacy counter. Sanofi is taking action and providing Americans who need insulin with the ability to access Lantus in an easy and affordable way, regardless of insurance status. We’re proud to collaborate with them on this initiative,” said Dorothy Gemmell, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodRx.



Fulfilling a promise through point-of-sale partnership



Patients can visit GoodRx.com/lantus to access the $35 price coupon, which can be redeemed at any pharmacy that accepts GoodRx, including CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. This complements other savings programs already offered by Sanofi, including offering Lantus for $35 per month to people without insurance. GoodRx also offers supportive resources to help consumers holistically manage their condition, including discounts on continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and coupons for diabetes medications, as well as a Diabetes Hub that offers diabetes-specific articles and resources written by medical experts on GoodRx Health.

“Sanofi believes that no one should struggle to pay for their insulin,” said Olivier Bogillot, Head of U.S. General Medicines at Sanofi. “We are proud to collaborate with GoodRx to build on our existing suite of industry-leading savings programs to expand access and affordability pathways that can bring convenient and meaningful impact at the pharmacy counter.”



Through our Pharma Manufacturer Solutions offering, GoodRx has worked with 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers1 to deliver savings options directly to relevant patients. By surfacing important retail and specialty drug information, access solutions such as copay cards and patient savings programs, and unique programs where manufacturers can offer cash prices for their medications, GoodRx can help pharmaceutical manufacturers increase their reach to consumers who are looking for affordable ways to access the treatments they need.



For pharmaceutical manufacturers that have a will to improve affordability—not just for insulin but for their entire portfolios of retail and specialty medications—GoodRx is a proven partner. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped consumers save over $60 billion and is one of the most trusted digital health brands by both patients and providers and downloaded medical apps over the past decade.



