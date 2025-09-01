Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb talks drug pricing, access and innovation



In the latest episode of the Health Matters podcast, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joins Health@WPP’s Wendy Lund, GCI Health’s Ryan Kuresman and Burson’s Judy Stecker to discuss the forces reshaping U.S. health policy. Gottlieb warns that while new laws such as the Inflation Reduction Act may lower government spending on drugs, patients may still face affordability hurdles as insurers tighten formularies and higher cost-sharing requirements.



The conversations dives into broader questions of where U.S. health policy is headed: the future of direct-to-consumer advertising, FDA’s role in combating health misinformation and the promise of cell and gene therapies. Gottlieb offers both caution and optimism — warning of potential frustrations if policy changes fail to deliver savings, while pointing to scientific breakthroughs that are already transforming patient care and outcomes. To hear his full perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing health care leaders, listen to the Health Matters episode.