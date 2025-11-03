Facility Stability and Readiness: Optimized Design to Ensure Equivalency and Speed in Global Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing



The regulatory framework around biopharmaceutical manufacturing is exacting and continuously evolving. Companies must meet diverse global requirements while staying agile enough to deliver on accelerated clinical and commercial timelines. To address these challenges, Samsung Biologics has, through years of innovation, investment, and deep partnerships with clients, established ExellenS™—an optimized manufacturing framework that embodies the company’s cumulative expertise in operational excellence. This framework standardizes and simplifies manufacturing across the entire contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) by embedding compliance into the facility design, utilities, automation, and documentation from the outset.



Stringent facility standards and monitoring capabilities



With the four pillars of excellence in client satisfaction, operations, quality, and people expertise in mind, Samsung Biologics’ Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Validation (EPCV) teams apply a unified design standard that accommodates global regulatory frameworks. Under ExellenS™, all plants are built with the same structural logic, utility layout, and automation architecture. Electronic manufacturing batch record (eMBR) and manufacturing execution systems (MES) supplement these designs. This unified approach delivers fast and reliable processes with traceable and compliant operations across the manufacturing of monoclonal and multispecific antibodies, recombinant proteins, mRNAs, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) within current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) standards.



Continuous monitoring and periodic inspections are central to the ExellenS™ framework. Dedicated EPCV and Quality teams verify that every system continues to perform as designed and systematically review all findings. Key learnings are integrated into subsequent facilities to sustain operational reliability across current and new plants. Additionally, integrated control systems track environmental and process parameters in real time, allowing teams to proactively maintain and respond to potential issues before they affect operations.



Faster process execution through integrated compliance



Due to the strict demands placed on biopharmaceutical manufacturers by regulatory authorities, providing a dependable framework for clients operating on tight development or launch schedules is paramount. Samsung Biologics considers preparation a key step to achieve these goals. Within the ExellenS™ framework, standardized plant design and modular construction methods help carry forward proven layouts and utilities from one project to the next, which reduces commissioning and qualification timelines without compromising process integrity. Facilities are built with pre-tested systems, optimized equipment, and common documentation structures. This enables more straightforward project transfers and scale-up, better predictability and consistency, as well as reduced re-qualifications and accelerated technology transfers to GMP productions.



Additionally, clients can expect reliable project timelines and uniform quality outcomes, regardless of production site, including dual-sourcing and multi-plant productions. The digital systems that support these operations also provide transparent process tracking, strengthening collaboration and confidence throughout the manufacturing lifecycle.



Continuous advancement through closed feedback loops



Flexibility and adaptability require ongoing discipline, deep engagement with partners, and structured processes to capture and apply data systematically. Continuous advancement is an inherent part of Samsung Biologics’ EPCV process while adaptability is built into its plants. Every design is reviewed and refined through operational feedback loops, data from prior validations, and learnings from diverse manufacturing projects. Each project contributes new operational data that feeds directly into the design and specification management system. EPCV and Quality teams jointly review lessons learned from production, regulatory inspections, and validation activities to refine future standards in a structured fashion. This process not only allows facilities to evolve in line with new technologies, emerging modalities, and regulatory expectations, but it also ensures that the infrastructure remains ready and relevant to the needs of clients and regulators.



