Enabling Next-Generation Patient-Centricity

By: Danny Sigurdson, CEO and Founder, Courier Health



Despite the fact that biopharma companies spend an average of 10+ years and $2.3B to develop a new therapy, more than one-third (36%) of all new launches in the U.S. fail to meet expectations.1,2 For an industry rooted in scientific innovation and breakthrough technology, it’s painful to see biopharma commercial organizations hampered by disconnected systems and disparate data. Roughly 30% of the data volume being generated worldwide today comes from healthcare, yet despite being data-rich, most biopharma companies are unable to connect this data and unlock insights at scale.3



Prescription details, insurance, tests or treatment history, patient demographics, consent, communication preferences, financial assistance, and countless other data points must be integrated to understand the end-to-end patient journey and to eliminate bottlenecks that prevent starting and staying on therapy.



The lack of connectivity is felt by patients and impacts overall outcomes. Three out of ten patients never start a prescribed treatment, and another four discontinue within the first few months. The majority of these discontinuations are due to addressable reasons, with outdated systems and manual processes leading to a painful amount of patient attrition.



For Marketing and other commercial leaders, the absence of a central command center to manage the end-to-end journey severely hinders their ability to test, measure, and continuously improve strategies and programs. Without that unified view, the potential for data to unlock more personalized experiences and drive better patient outcomes will remain unrealized.



Amidst this backdrop, what steps can Marketing leaders take to align their commercial organization and up-level efforts to improve the patient experience? Here are three areas to focus on today:

Commit to patient-centricity as more than a tagline. While every biopharma company strives to be patient-centric, few have taken the steps and implemented the necessary systems to deliver. Becoming truly patient-centric requires more than lip service; it demands actively rethinking the dynamic of how biopharma companies engage and support patients and loved ones at every step of the journey – from clinical trials and awareness through education, advocacy, and ongoing support services. Companies need the right corporate strategy, innovative culture, and focus on cross-functional collaboration – all of which can be championed by Marketing leadership. The shift to true patient-centricity also requires a willingness to invest in new systems and initiatives to make that vision a reality. Patient innovators are rethinking their existing operating models and exploring more holistic approaches that emphasize community, social and emotional support, caregiver engagement, ongoing education, and more.

Align the commercial org. Leading manufacturers recognize that they’re in the best position to provide education and support per therapy to enhance outcomes, and they’re investing in the internal expertise to make this possible. Bringing patient-facing roles internal provides greater control over who is hired, how they’re trained, and how they’re managed, and it also enables greater alignment across field teams. Forward-thinking brand leaders view Field Access and Patient Support as strategic partners with a wealth of expertise around designing and ensuring a comprehensive patient journey. Whether it’s collaborating on welcome call scripts or ensuring impactful access & reimbursement resources, close collaboration across these teams is critical to a consistent patient and brand experience that demonstrates value beyond therapy.

Focus on the fundamentals. One-to-one human interactions will continue to have an outsized influence on the patient experience and overall brand affinity. Whether it’s co-creating programs with patient populations or having a platform to easily capture and enforce communication preferences, the fundamentals cannot be overlooked. Commercial teams need a solid foundation – core data and system connectivity, the ability to coordinate across partners and communicate with patients in the manner they prefer – before attempting more complex or experimental tactics. By investing in an integrated, purpose-built platform, commercial teams can automate data connectivity and apply advanced analytics to tailor messaging and engagement. With a platform like Courier Health, not only is all patient data securely stored and managed in one place, but patient journeys are mapped and executed within the platform. With a single system to manage the patient experience starting with consent capture, Marketing can personalize messaging/engagement and easily track aggregate program metrics to better understand activities that drive conversion.



Clinical advances and digital innovations are transforming how biopharma operates. Are you ready to upgrade your patient experience, but unsure where to start? Get in touch today to learn how Courier Health provides data-driven visibility into the patient journey to improve patient outcomes.



Danny Sigurdson is the CEO and Founder of Courier Health, a New York City-based technology company on a mission to improve the patient experience for the millions of individuals living with a chronic condition or rare disease. Connect with Danny and follow the company on LinkedIn.





