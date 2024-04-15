CMI Media Group’s Empower™ OS Solves for Media Fragmentation Challenges to Health Brands

Prescribers, patients, caregivers—all people—consume media in many different forms through a variety of channels. Paid media communications historically have not served their specific needs and have not been orchestrated to tell a holistic brand story. Healthcare brands have critical messaging to share but are not reaching their audiences where they are nor in story form.



CMI Media Group’s Empower™ OS is a self-serve application created to fill that need and deliver effective marketing messaging to healthcare audiences.



The Empower operating system is an end-to-end, industry leading technology customized for how the modern healthcare marketers plans and buys media. Omnichannel orchestration is one of the first self-service applications CMI Media Group has made available to the industry. Now, marketers can tell an effective, end-to-end story to consumers via paid media.



There are many benefits to marketers. The operating system and application can ingest data in real time, to deliver the next and best message in the appropriate channel, to the appropriate customer, at the exact right time in their digital journey. This emphasizes the importance of the individual customer and their experience with your brand. It’s hyper-efficient, with all coordination in one place to dial up or down as needed and avoid overspending. It’s a synchronized approach across all channels.



An omnidynamic approach enables marketers to deliver valuable touchpoints in orchestrated, narrative form across all channels to maximize opportunities for engagement.



CMI Media Group’s advancements to its Empower™ operating system, a technology solution that offers clients SaaS-enabled modular, agile, and innovative tools to implement data-driven media strategies and seamless execution. Empower is the first of its kind, award-winning operating system, built specifically for the health marketplace to drive better engagement and outcomes for health and life sciences brands.



The Empower OS is the first integrated HCP and DTC operating system that allows true connectivity and planning between audiences from insights to activation and automation. Predictive capabilities within the system enable CMI Media Group and its clients to have an always-on, trigger-based plan, with greater speed to market.



Empower™ is an inter-operable, data-rich solution backed by 30+ years of media expertise to meet health customers on their digital health journey. Initial applications within the Empower™ OS include Insights and Omnichannel Activation & Management, built on robust healthcare and consumer health data to understand all audiences in the healthcare constellation and meet the complex needs of sophisticated marketers.



Empower connects new and industry-leading applications within a scalable SaaS framework that drives end-to-end insights, planning, and buying processes for the most modern and effective marketing. This omnidynamic approach enables marketers to deliver valuable touchpoints in an orchestrated narrative from across all channels, and maximizes the opportunities to engage at the right time with relevant, desired messaging.



AMO (automated messaging orchestration) ad technology is designed to plug into omnichannel marketing technology stacks to enable the orchestration of paid media at scale and align with CRM, owned media, and web personalization systems and technologies. Health and Life Sciences organizations have the ability to coordinate in-the-moment messaging across all communication channels to deliver enhanced, positive customer experiences.



CMI Media Group continues to lead the industry with innovation, technology and intentional disruption to deliver results for clients. The Empower OS is revolutionary in providing healthcare and pharmaceutical brands with the tools needed for true end-to-end omnidynamic audience strategy and engagement.



To learn more about how to implement the Empower™ OS applications for your brand, email [email protected].