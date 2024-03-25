BioDesign: Accelerating the Momentum of Bioconjugate Therapeutics

Over the last several decades, mounting interest has positioned bioconjugate therapeutics as one of the most promising biopharmaceutical modalities. Work in chemical biology, including novel conjugation technologies and linker architectures, has set the stage for success in bioconjugate development. While bioconjugates encompass a variety of therapeutic subclasses, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have emerged as the primary player in the field. Eleven ADCs are currently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and more than 200 clinical trials are underway, according to ClinicalTrials.gov.



Despite the considerable progress made in antibody targets and payloads, continued innovation will be necessary to navigate the complexities of this modality and help the field reach its full potential. For example, advances in linker technologies have improved the performance of previously identified antibody-payload combinations, making linker design a strong area of focus for advancing ADCs further. However, early-stage biopharma companies typically lack access to the specialized resources and knowledge needed to design and execute a bioconjugation strategy that meets their desired parameters, let alone the necessary infrastructure to manufacture linkers at scale. Outsourcing these capabilities allows developers to focus their resources on target development and ADC optimization. Experienced, well-equipped partners will be instrumental in bringing the next wave of bioconjugate drugs to the clinic.



Facilitating Progress with Specialized Bioconjugation Expertise



Bioconjugate drugs are more than the sum of their components, a targeting molecule and a payload joined by a linker. The linker itself is, in fact, a key variable in tuning and optimizing ADC performance. Linker design plays a vital role in the stability of an ADC, ensuring the therapeutic payload remains tethered and effectively reaches its target, which prevents toxicity and off-target effects. Linkers also have important implications for ADC solubility, minimizing the impact of hydrophobic payloads and preventing off-target accumulation. Finally, linkers must be reliably and scalably manufactured to specific purity requirements to ensure the structural and functional homogeneity of ADCs. Optimal linker design balances these parameters to maximize desirable features without disrupting others.



While a new appreciation for the importance of linker design has encouraged the development of more sophisticated and complex structures, executing a successful bioconjugation strategy for ADC development requires deep knowledge of chemical biology, synthetic chemistry, and specialized manufacturing capabilities. Drug developers require manufacturing partners who can offer precision linker design and customization capabilities, as well as the expertise and capacity needed to ensure consistent, high-purity linker production.



Overcoming Challenges in Linker Development with BioDesign



Vector Laboratories is uniquely positioned to fill these needs through BioDesign, a service offering chemical biology expertise and comprehensive manufacturing capabilities to support ADC developers in bioconjugation strategy. With the recent acquisition of Quanta BioDesign and Click Chemistry Tools, Vector Labs is building on its 45-year history of successful partnerships across the life science industry to add a broad portfolio of versatile linker technologies and unmatched chemical biology expertise.



The BioDesign approach helps biopharma clients maximize the power and performance of linkers through personalized, expert guidance in selecting the right linker for their application. With a comprehensive range of off-the-shelf and custom linker development options, BioDesign guides partners in building a linker strategy tailored to the antibody and payload characteristics of their ADC candidate. This unique development approach is coupled with Vector Laboratories’ ability to manufacture and supply high-quality, high-purity linkers at their U.S.-based facilities.



Vector Laboratories’ rich arsenal of chemical biology expertise and resources enables clients to modify and manipulate linkers to unlock the full potential of their ADC candidate, increasing the speed of progress and the likelihood of clinical success. Importantly, these new BioDesign capabilities are delivered with the quality, transparency, flexibility, and integrity associated with Vector Labs, positioning the company as a strong partner for biopharma clients.



What BioDesign Means for the Future of ADCs



As drug developers continue to explore the potential of ADCs, the field will benefit from a deeper understanding of the intricacies of linkers and their role in modulating the performance of bioconjugate therapeutics. By providing a deep bench of expertise in linker design coupled with strong capabilities as a manufacturing partner, Vector Laboratories’ BioDesign can help biopharma clients explore possibilities in linker design and bring promising ADC candidates to fruition.



BioDesign enables partners to approach linker design and ADC performance more comprehensively and intelligently, streamlining progress in drug development. By leveraging BioDesign capabilities, biopharma partners can accelerate their ADC development pipeline without having to invest in building specialized internal expertise and manufacturing capabilities. Together, these advantages will drive continued momentum in ADC research and development, accelerating the path of promising therapeutic candidates to the clinic and to the patients who need them the most.



