Aurisco Pharmaceutical Launches State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility for GLP-1 Peptides

[Yangzhou, China - March 26, 2024] - Aurisco Pharmaceutical, a leading global pharmaceutical company, is excited to announce the completion of its investment in cGMP peptide manufacturing capacity at the company's USFDA inspected site in Yangzhou, China. In addition to its current fermentation and synthetic capabilities, the new advanced manufacturing and purification workshops introduce multi-metric ton capacity to produce Aurisco’s generic GLP-1 peptides. The new, cutting-edge facilities are set to commence operations mid-2024 with the commercial scale validation of recombinant Semaglutide.



This strategic investment underscores Aurisco's unwavering commitment to advancing generic healthcare solutions through its R&D capabilities and high-tech pharmaceutical manufacturing. GLP-1 peptides such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, renowned for their therapeutic efficacy in managing diabetes and weight-loss, represent a critical area of focus for the company.





Aurisco's modern R&D labs develop synthetic and recombinant peptides and oligonucleotides.



Aurisco Pharmaceutical's manufacturing facility in Yangzhou passed a USFDA inspection in August 2023 and leverages state-of-the-art infrastructure and the highest standards of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The company's mature quality system and rigorous quality control measures ensure that every product manufactured meets or exceeds regulatory requirements, guaranteeing safety, efficacy, and consistency for patients worldwide.



"The completion of this investment in GLP-1 peptide manufacturing capacity marks a significant milestone for Aurisco Pharmaceutical" stated Mr. Peng Zhien, President and founder of Aurisco Pharmaceutical. "This new facility is a good example of our commitment to enhancing global access to high-quality pharmaceuticals, particularly in the high demand vital area of diabetes management. We are proud to leverage our expertise and resources to bring innovative solutions to patients in need."



In line with Novo Nordisk’s recently announced investment in Tianjin, the decision to expand the peptide manufacturing facility in Yangzhou, China, reflects Aurisco Pharmaceutical's strategic vision to leverage regional advantages and expand its global footprint.



With the completion of this facility, Aurisco Pharmaceutical is poised to meet the growing demand for GLP-1 peptides worldwide while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance. The expanded use of generic oral forms of Semaglutide to treat more prevalent diseases will require cost efficient and sustainable processes, with viable COGS that can only be met by recombinant manufacturing in China.



For more information about Aurisco Pharmaceutical and its innovative healthcare solutions, please visit www.aurisco.com.



About Aurisco Pharmaceutical



Established in 1998, Aurisco is an innovative pharmaceutical company engaged in research, development, manufacturing and marketing of complex APIs, formulations and CRO/CDMO services in new modalities, such as oligonucleotides, peptides and GalNAc conjugation. Having passed 5 cGMP inspections in 2023 (USFDA/EUGMP/PMDA/NMPA/KFDA), Aurisco Pharmaceutical is expanding in terms of capacity with a new site starting operation in 2024, growing its toolbox of technologies, small molecule API offer and unbeatable CRDMO services for oligonucleotides and peptides. With the registration address in Zhejiang Tiantai, R&D centers and an operation center in Shanghai and subsidiaries in Yangzhou, Tiantai, Hangzhou and Tianjin. Aurisco has been deeply involved in the pharmaceutical industry for 26 years and commits itself to sustainability and continuous technological innovation. Today the company is playing a leading role in China in the field of complex synthesis, synthetic biology, photochemistry, etc., and has become a long-term partner of well-known pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Mature quality system, sufficient production capacity and global sales network enable the company to provide high-quality products and efficient service to our customers around the world.



