AI, Media and the Evolution of Omnichannel in Healthcare Marketing - Ray Rosti on Episode 3 of The Next Marketing with HJ



As AI dominates discussions across industries, healthcare marketing finds itself at a transformative crossroads. In episode 3 of The Next Marketing with HJ, Ray Rosti, President at Klick Media and Harshit Jain, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree, offer a grounded view of where AI truly stands in healthcare media—and where it could take the industry next.



The episode explores the critical transition being seen in AI adoption, the nuanced evolution of omnichannel strategy, and how data, when structured right, can power truly personalized campaigns.

From Content to AI: Navigating the Next Big Shift



Over the years, healthcare marketing has cycled through dominant themes—content, data, and omnichannel. According to Rosti, AI is the next chapter. But unlike trends that merely add tools to a marketer’s kit, AI is reshaping the workflow itself.



“We’re in that transition where AI is everywhere in the conversation, but we’re still learning how to extract real value from it,” said Rosti. “The real wins are happening in smaller, focused applications.”



Rather than seeing AI as a disruptive force, Rosti frames it as assisted intelligence, helping marketers work smarter, not harder. That includes everything from streamlining repetitive tasks to unlocking new efficiencies in campaign planning and execution.

Proving AI’s Value: From Hype to Hands-On Results



The healthcare space is no stranger to buzzwords—but Rosti cautions against getting caught up in AI hype without substance.



“Every startup is pitching AI, but the real test is in the output. Can you show proof of performance? That’s what really matters,” he noted.



AI is being applied through test-and-learn programs that focus on measurable outcomes. The current sweet spot: analytics. Structured data environments allow for fast experimentation and optimization—especially in digital campaigns where results can be tracked in near real-time.

AI and Omnichannel: The Real-time Connection Marketers Have Been Waiting For



Omnichannel has long been a pillar of healthcare marketing, yet it remains inconsistently defined and implemented. For AI to make a meaningful impact, Rosti believes the underlying strategy must be solid first.



“You need to have your framework set—touchpoints, signals, hypothesis, and messaging variation. Then, AI becomes the intelligence layer that enables real-time decision-making.”



With AI layered over well-built omnichannel plans, marketers could move from post-campaign analysis to real-time adjustments—modeling outcomes and refining strategies mid-flight.

Personalization at Scale: Micro-segmentation and the HCP Opportunity



One of the most promising applications of AI in healthcare media lies in its ability to scale personalization—especially in HCP engagement.



“We’re heading toward micro-segments that could be as granular as one physician,” said Rosti. “When you combine that with patient geo-data, it opens up new precision opportunities.”



AI enables campaigns to be built around these smaller audience segments, driven by prescribing patterns, patient profiles, and local insights. According to Rosti, this micro-focus could be the future of HCP marketing.

Data Harmony: Connecting People Through Connected Data



While AI can unify disparate data sets, Rosti believes its true potential lies in uniting the people behind that data.



“In the data era, we used to say connected data starts with connected people. But AI may flip that—connecting data in ways that bring the right teams and insights together.”



This perspective underscores AI’s role not just as a tool for automation but as a catalyst for better collaboration and more strategic decision-making.

The Risk of Over-Reliance: Why Marketers Must Pause Before Automating



Despite optimism, Rosti offers a balanced view on AI’s challenges—namely, the risk of becoming overly dependent on automation.



“Like with the internet, we risk becoming too reliant. One piece of advice I heard and really value is to pause before using AI. Make sure your own thinking comes first.”



This self-awareness is essential, especially as AI tools become more embedded in day-to-day marketing functions.

Media Planning Foundations Still Matter—AI Just Makes Them Smarter



As the conversation turns to advice for young marketers, Rosti emphasizes that while tools evolve, the fundamentals of media planning remain unchanged.



“Understand your audience. Know their needs. Define what success looks like. AI helps scale those insights—but the strategy still starts with the brief.”



He sees AI as a complement to strong planning, not a replacement. With the right infrastructure, data sets, and test plans, media marketers can leverage AI for everything from segmentation to campaign optimization.

Stitching It All Together



Rosti closes with a unifying message on how the industry’s past pillars—content, data, omnichannel—are coming together with AI as the connective thread.



“Content delivers value. Data helps us understand. Omnichannel lets us engage across touchpoints. And AI? It ties it all together—scaling insights, accelerating impact, and helping us move faster and smarter.”



As the healthcare marketing landscape continues to evolve, those who understand how to apply AI meaningfully—without losing sight of strategy—will be the ones who lead the next transformation.



The episode ends with a thought-provoking message from Harshit for the audience to reflect on, “One thing which I heard interesting, like how you should use AI was take a pause and not use AI, first think. That was the interesting application of AI.”



To unlock new perspectives in healthcare marketing—watch Episode 3 of The Next Marketing with HJ Season 2 now.