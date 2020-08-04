We're looking for the most influential people in the fight against COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected families and businesses worldwide, and it’ll take a massive effort by talented, dedicated people in biopharma and beyond to beat back the disease.

As the pandemic has unfolded, we've closely followed the news and developments, and featured some of the people leading the fight. But behind the scenes, thousands of scientists, researchers, supply specialists, policy experts and others are working to deliver solutions.

We aim to tell their stories in a special feature this fall. And we need your help.

Please use this form to submit nominations for the most influential people in the fight against COVID-19. Whether it's an individual advancing promising drug or vaccine research, improving testing or getting a factory ready for production, we want to highlight their efforts.

While we'll naturally spotlight the biopharma industry's work, we also want to tell the stories of others involved in fighting the pandemic—for instance, drug regulators, public health experts, and influential voices helping to guide the fight.

Feel free to share with colleagues who might want to submit a nomination. Submissions are due August 27 at 11:59 p.m Eastern Time.

Any questions? Please get in touch at [email protected]

Submit your nominations here