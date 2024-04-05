The unrecognized threat of PAD

This week on “The Top Line,” we explore peripheral arterial disease, a serious health issue that is often overlooked and undermanaged.

Join Editor-in-Chief of Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare Ayla Ellison as she sits down with Kumar Madassery, M.D., Director of the Peripheral Vascular Intervention & CLI Program at Rush University Medical Center. They discuss the hidden dangers of PAD, and Dr. Madassery emphasizes the importance of early detection. He also discusses the launch of the PAD Pulse Alliance, a collaborative effort among vascular health experts aimed at raising awareness, improving early detection and reducing amputation rates.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: