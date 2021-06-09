Biden admin to purchase 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to distribute to needy countries

With the pandemic easing in the U.S. but raging in parts of the world, the the United States plans to buy 500 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to donate to needy countries, The Washington Post reports.

President Joe Biden is set to announce the move at the G-7 meeting in England this week. As he boarded Air Force One Wednesday at Andrews Air Force Base, Biden told reporters he would unveil his global vaccine strategy at the summit.

A source told Reuters the U.S. would purchase 200 million Pfizer doses for donation by the end of this year and 300 million in the first half of next year.

The move comes as the U.S. faces pressure to do more to help vaccinate the rest of the world. More than 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., while some countries are just getting started with their vaccination campaigns.

The Pfizer commitment comes after Biden pledged in April to donate 60 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. And a week ago, Biden released a worldwide vaccine sharing plan which included the donation of 80 million doses of an unnamed vaccine by the end of June.

The latest development follows calls for the U.S. and other wealthy countries to help relieve the wide vaccine gap between the haves and have nots. In the U.S. and Britain, for example, more than 40% of individuals have been fully vaccinated, while in India, where a brutal coronavirus wave has ravaged the country in recent months, less than 4% have been fully vaccinated.

Despite Biden’s support for a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, health advocates and some Democrats in Washington have criticized the administration for its lack of attention to the global vaccination effort.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that a draft report indicated that the U.S. and European Union were set to reduce export restrictions on pandemic vaccines and drugs. The report also said that officials would encourage “voluntary sharing of knowhow and technology on mutually-determined terms.” Such efforts could boost global COVID-19 vaccine production.