'The Top Line': Turning down the toxicity of nature’s most powerful antifungal

The antifungal agent Amphotericin B is highly effective against a wide range of deadly fungi and resistance is rare, even after decades of use. But it comes with a virtual guarantee of kidney damage, earning it the nickname “Ampho-terrible.”

Now, a better alternative might be on the way. Fierce Biotech Research’s Helen Floersh spoke with Martin Burke, M.D., Ph.D., a chemistry professor and researcher at the University of Illinois and the founder of antifungal startup Sfunga Therapeutics, to get the story behind the new drug’s design, its path to the clinic and how it could influence the next generation of antimicrobials.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: