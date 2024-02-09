‘The Top Line’: The most anticipated drug launches of 2024

This week on “The Top Line,” we explore the most anticipated drug launches of 2024. Editor-in-Chief Ayla Ellison engages in a conversation with Fierce Pharma Marketing Senior Editor Ben Adams about the drugs likely to launch this year with the most significant sales potential by 2028.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
- Top 10 most anticipated drug launches of 2024
- BMS unwraps $14B deal for Karuna, adding a schizophrenia drug awaiting FDA OK
- Bristol Myers Squibb has targeted launch plan for ‘multi-billion-dollar opportunity’ in Karuna schizophrenia drug
- Meet Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, which wants to be your liver's No. 1 fan