'The Top Line': A look at the FDA's Aduhelm approval and the potential for regulatory bias

In this episode of “The Top Line,” we delve into the FDA's controversial approval of Aduhelm, a drug for Alzheimer's disease, despite an independent advisory committee's resounding rejection. The decision has sparked questions about potential bias within the regulatory body.

Genevieve Kanter, Ph.D., a professor at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, joins Fierce's Kevin Dunleavy to discuss the implications of a study published in July in JAMA Health Forum, which found the FDA's propensity to favor positive panel recommendations. They explore the impact of this potential bias on drug development and public health.