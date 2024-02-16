'The Top Line': Gene editing's next act

Gene editing’s therapeutic application has transitioned from hypothetical to reality, marked by the recent approval of a CRISPR-based therapy for sickle cell and beta thalassemia. In the wake of these developments, new biotech companies are springing up spurred by advancements that redefine what conditions might soon become treatable.

One contender in this rapidly changing landscape is Verve Therapeutics. This week on "The Top Line," Fierce Biotech’s Max Bayer sits down with the company’s CEO Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., to discuss how Verve intends to distinguish itself. They also chat about what drove Dr. Kathiresan to biotech after more than 20 years as a cardiologist and geneticist.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: