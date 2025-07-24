Tariffs, pricing policy changes bring industry to a 'pivotal moment': Deloitte survey

With tariffs looming and pricing policies shifting, life sciences companies may be on the cusp of a “pivotal moment,” according to the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions, which conducted a survey of 120 healthcare and life sciences executives from around the world to understand how they are responding to a “rapidly shifting business landscape.”

Two-thirds of the participants said they expect current or anticipated tariffs and/or pricing policies will have a moderate to major impact on their long-term commercial planning, Deloitte found in its 2025 Tariffs, Pricing and Taxes Survey, which was conducted in late June and before the July 4 signing of the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act from the Trump administration.

While dealing with one facet of the shifting landscape will require organizations to adjust strategically, negotiating a combination of factors could present “profound operating challenges,” Deloitte wrote in a report.

“Prioritizing both strategic and operational approaches in an integrated fashion, and with agility, could help organizations successfully navigate uncertainty,” according to Deloitte analysts Asif Dhar, M.D., Jay Bhatt and Todd Konersmann.

The survey also revealed that amid uncertainty, many companies are shifting from awareness to action, but only a few appear to be “ahead of the curve,” Deloitte wrote.

Among the survey participants, 73% said they have implemented scenario-planning strategies and 64% have taken action to bolster their supply chains, but only 10% have altered their organizational structures.

“Some organizations might need to prioritize strengthening operational capabilities in a more robust manner,” Deloitte said. “The companies that are best positioned to thrive in an uncertain environment will likely be those that are able to adapt, restructure themselves, and integrate new capabilities.”

Deloitte also highlighted four other key findings from the survey.

64% of the execs said current or anticipated policies are already influencing their long-term commercial planning. The survey also found that U.S.-based companies are 20% more likely than those in Europe to be running active scenario models.

60% of companies are maintaining R&D funding levels and 64% are adjusting strategies such as API sourcing. This indicates that innovation may not be slowing down, just “shifting in shape,” Deloitte said.

17% of those in the survey said they plan to move manufacturing to the U.S. in response to tariffs and regulatory changes, indicating that companies are using “build/buy/re-purpose strategies to create more flexible production capacity.”

Aside from products, exactly half of the execs said they are evaluating how evolving policies could impact services like digital health offerings, patient-support programs and the locations of clinical trials.

In conclusion, Deloitte offers this advice: “Preparing for the future involves building the agility and resilience needed to thrive amid ongoing change. By taking proactive steps today, industry leaders can help position their organizations for success, no matter what tomorrow brings.”