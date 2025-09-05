Seeking royalties, GSK expands mRNA patent litigation to include Moderna's next-generation COVID shot

A little less than a year after targeting Moderna in an mRNA vaccine patent lawsuit, GSK is widening the scope of its litigation by throwing its rival’s next-generation COVID-19 shot into the fold.

In an amended complaint filed Thursday in Delaware federal court, GSK’s legal team said the company will also seek royalties on mNexspike after leveling initial patent infringement claims against Moderna’s first COVID vaccine, Spikevax, and its mRNA-based respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot mResvia last October.

As in the original lawsuit, GSK’s legal complaint centers on claims that the British drugmaker holds U.S. patents on lipid mRNA vaccine formulation technology that was instrumental in the development of Moderna’s shots. Crucially, K asserts that research on the mRNA platform at the heart of the lawsuit was conducted “more than a decade before” the COVID pandemic began.

GSK notes that it inherited the patents in 2015 when it purchased a “substantial portion” of Novartis’ vaccines business. The company’s lawyers said they are suing Moderna because the defendant has “consistently failed to acknowledge” its use of that mRNA research.

Aside from purportedly incorporating “the full content of” GSK’s patents within its own intellectual property filings, Moderna also acquired “technical know-how” related to GSK’s mRNA platform by “hiring several former Novartis and GSK employees with first-hand knowledge” of the foundational research, the lawsuit alleges.

As to why mNexspike is now involved in the proceedings, GSK argues that, like its predecessor Spikevax, the shot was made using “the same composition of mRNA, composition of lipid particles, and methods of manufacture” at issue in the original legal filing.

Given that Moderna has allegedly “reaped billions of dollars from infringing GSK’s patents-in-suit,” GSK’s legal team is hoping “to recover a reasonable royalty for Moderna’s infringing sales.”

Moderna plans to fight the claims, according to a spokesperson, who told Fierce Pharma that the company “remains confident in its legal positions across these matters.

“We look forward to presenting our case and prevailing at the appropriate stages of each proceeding,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

GSK did not immediately respond to Fierce Pharma’s request for comment on the matter.

The update to GSK’s case complicates an already tangled web of mRNA patent litigation, with a large swath of drugmakers who attempted to or succeeded at getting a COVID shot approved now involved in lawsuits at some level.

Just looking at GSK, the company has also sued Pfizer and BioNTech on similar grounds to its Moderna case, likewise seeking royalties on sales of the partners’ coronavirus prophylactic Comirnaty. And last month, GSK netted $320 million upfront through the settlement of a separate mRNA lawsuit between CureVac and Pfizer-BioNTech.

GSK initially partnered with CureVac on mRNA vaccine development in 2020 and restructured the alliance last July, although the relationship between the two companies has apparently soured since BioNTech moved to acquire CureVac earlier this summer.

Elsewhere, Moderna has sued Pfizer and BioNTech for infringement, and several other non-commercial mRNA players, such as Alnylam, Acuitas Therapeutics and Arbutus BioPharma have gotten involved in the legal action as well.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s latest COVID-19 vaccine, mNexspike, has been added to the patent litigation brouhaha some three months after scoring FDA approval for use in all adults aged 65 and older, as well as in people between the ages of 12 and 64 who have one or more underlying risk factors for severe COVID, such as asthma or diabetes.

The shot was approved on non-inferiority data from a phase 3 trial pitting mNexspike against Moderna’s earlier vaccine Spikevax. The next generation shot demonstrated a 9.3% higher relative vaccine efficacy in patients 12 and older, and a 13.5% higher relative efficacy in a subgroup of study participants ages 65 and up.

Moderna noted in June that it aimed to make the vaccine available for the upcoming 2025-26 respiratory virus season in the U.S.