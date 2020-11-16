Sanofi's hopes for rare blood disease candidate sutimlimab on hold after FDA blasts 3rd-party manufacturer

FDA Building 2
The FDA has been particularly tough on drug applications this year with the pandemic preventing inspections. (FDA)

When a new drug goes in front of the FDA for consideration, a lot of moving pieces must be in place for a successful review—manufacturing standards included. That didn't happen for Sanofi, which is pressing pause on a rare disease candidate after the FDA found issues at a contract manufacturer's plant.

The FDA blasted a third-party manufacturer of Sanofi's rare blood disease drug sutimlimab in a complete response letter, citing "certain deficiencies" at the contractor's site, the French drugmaker said Friday. 

A Sanofi spokeswoman declined to specify who the manufacturer cited in the FDA's letter was or what the nature of the deficiencies were.  

Whitepaper

The Rise of HPAPI Molecules - Trends in Highly Potent API Manufacturing

Highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients are increasing in pharma pipelines. Lonza offers all HPAPI-related expertise to support your product development from concept to commercial use in an integrated manner.

With its application on hold, Sanofi said it would work with its manufacturer and the FDA to resolve the issues in a "timely manner." The drugmaker didn't say how quickly it expected to turn around a new application. 

The untimely feedback from the FDA dims C1 inhibitor sutimlimab's chances in cold agglutinin disease (CAD), a rare blood disease characterized by anemia, fatigue and other symptoms. 

RELATED: Sanofi nabs speedy review of sutimlimab, aiming for a November approval

In May, the FDA accepted Sanofi's sutimlimab application under priority review based on the strength of the drug's pivotal phase 3 data, Sanofi believed. Those results, unveiled in late 2019, showed 13 of the 24 patients treated with sutimlimab after 26 weeks met the study's primary endpoint, a composite assessment that looked at hemoglobin and freedom from transfusions.

Close to two-thirds of participants met the hemoglobin part of the endpoint, indicating they either experienced a 2 g/dL increase from baseline or ended the study with 12 g/dL or higher, a level that is at the bottom of the normal range for women and just below it for men. More than two-thirds of the subjects were free from transfusions from week five onward.

The FDA's letter did not target sutimlimab's clinical findings or safety, Sanofi noted in a release.

RELATED: Nabriva hit with another FDA setback with complete response letter for antibiotic Contepo

Read more on
complete response letter FDA FDA inspection manufacturing Sanofi U.S. FDA Nabriva Therapeutics Contepo (fosfomycin) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Suggested Articles

signing contract
Pharma

CureVac inks EU supply deal on mRNA coronavirus shot

With mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines showing promise in efficacy studies, another company working on a midstage candidate inked an EU supply deal.

by Eric Sagonowsky
Moderna manufacturing site
Pharma

Moderna's COVID shot is stable at refrigerated temps for 30 days

Separate from its data reveal, Moderna said its vaccine is stable at refrigerated temperatures for 30 days, reducing hurdles for a potential rollout.

by Eric Sagonowsky
Seqirus flu vaccine production
Manufacturing

Seqirus plots $800M investment into major Australian shot plant

Seqirus will drop $800 million into a new vaccine manufacturing center in Melbourne to help meet its end of a 10-year supply pact with the Aussies.

by Kyle Blankenship