For Sanofi, Dupixent's surge overcomes shortfall in vaccine sales

Over the last 13 months, Sanofi and Regeneron have revved up the momentum for Dupixent, gaining three new indications for the anti-inflammatory agent. On Friday, Sanofi reported that Dupixent had set a new standard, with quarterly sales exceeding €4 billion for the first time.

Dupixent generated €4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) in the third quarter for a 26% year-over-year increase and an 8% sequential boost. With sales in the first three quarters totaling €11.5 billion ($13.4 billion), Dupixent is on track to smash last year’s haul of 13.1 billion euros.

It’s a long way from Dupixent’s early days when analysts initially scoffed at the company’s projection of peak annual sales of 10 billion euros. But by 2020, Wall Street had begun to realize its potential, as SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges wrote this headline in a note to investors: “Holy Cow, €10 billion in Dupixent IS Achievable with Reasonable New Indication Forecast.”

Five years later, Dupixent is still exceeding expectations. On Friday, ODDO BHF analysts noted that Dupixent’s third-quarter sales topped the analyst consensus by €133 million.

In its presentation, Sanofi said Dupixent’s growth was driven across all eight of its indications, including its most recent nods to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and bullous pemphigoid (BP).

“Our foundational indications, they continue to grow," Brian Foard, Sanofi’s specialty care chief, said on a conference call, listing asthma, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps as key treatment areas for the drug.

"A year ago, we launched in COPD and have seen a strong success," Foard added. "It’s our fastest respiratory indication as far as growth rate goes.”

Chief financial officer François Roger added that 32% more patients worldwide are being treated with Dupixent than a year ago.

The performance of Dupixent compensated for Sanofi’s 8% year-over-year decline in sales of vaccines to €3.4 billion ($3.9 billion). The company chalked it up to lower vaccination rates and, according to Roger, the “negative buzz" surrounding vaccines overall. With its dependence on flu vaccines, Sanofi doesn’t sound hopeful of a turnaround this flu season.

“In the first few weeks, we observed—a little bit—the vaccination rate on the soft side when it comes to flu vaccinations, particularly in the U.S.,” Thomas Triomphe, Sanofi’s vaccines chief, said.

The company reported overall sales of €12.4 billion ($14.4 billion), a 7% year-over-year increase, prompting it to reaffirm its annual sales guidance of high-single-digit growth, compared with last year’s revenue boost of 8.6%.

Following the results, Sanofi's share price increased by 4% by mid-morning on Friday.