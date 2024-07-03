Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent scores in Europe as the first biologic to treat COPD

After more than a decade with no treatment advances for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), two have been approved by regulators on either side of the Atlantic within a week.

Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) signed off on Regeneron and Sanofi’s anti-inflammatory blockbuster Dupixent to treat COPD, which restricts airflow from the lungs and leaves patients struggling to breathe.

This comes seven days after Verona Pharma earned a long-awaited nod from the FDA for Ohtuvayre, a dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase 3 (PDE3) and phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) enzymes.

“After more than a decade of limited treatment advancements for those living with uncontrolled COPD, we are now in a new era of disease management for patients and caregivers and welcome the addition of innovative, new treatments such as Dupixent to help manage this progressive and irreversible disease,” Tonya Winders, CEO of the Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform, said in Sanofi and Regeneron's press release.

The nod for Dupixent—which becomes the first biologic and first targeted therapy to treat COPD—comes after U.S. regulators delayed their decision date on the drug by three months, from June 27 to Sept. 27. In doing so, the agency asked the companies to show more data from two trials.

Regulators from the EMA have been satisfied with the phase 3 results, however. On the same day in May that the companies announced the delay in the U.S., Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a thumbs-up to Dupixent.

Dupixent has been approved as an add-on maintenance treatment with current therapies, which include inhaled corticosteroids, which reduce inflammation, and bronchodilators, which relax muscles in the lungs and widen the airways. Bronchodilators include long-acting beta agonists and long-acting muscarinic agonists.

Meanwhile, the approval in the U.S. for Verona’s Ohtuvayre covers the treatment as an add-on drug or a monotherapy.

Duxpixent was shown in the BOREAS and NOTUS trials to reduce moderate or severe exacerbations over 52 weeks of treatment by 30% and 34% respectively, compared to placebo. Those results compare to a 40% reduction in flare-ups in Verona’s two trials of after 24 weeks of treatment with Ohtuvayre.

Analysts from GlobalData stressed the importance of Dupixent, as a biologic, ending the “current gap in the market for COPD."

“Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData have shared optimistic views on Dupixent, noting that its novel pathway presents anti-mucous effects, which is an additive value, supplementing its anti-eosinophil effects,” Asiyah Nawab, a pharma analyst at GlobalData, wrote.

Three months ago, analysts at Evercore ISI projected that a COPD nod would add a potential sales boost of $3.5 billion annually for Dupixent, bringing its peak sales potential to $20 billion. Meanwhile, GlobalData pegs Dupixent’s sales to reach $23.6 billion by 2030.

Dupixent, which has been on the market for seven years, has garnered approvals to treat eczema and asthma along with rarer conditions such as rhinosinusitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis. Dupixent ranked No. 6 in worldwide sales last year with a global haul of $11.6 billion.

The approval in Europe will open Dupixent’s use to more than 200,000 patients with COPD. The condition is the world’s third-leading cause of death.