Regeneron to lay off field staffers as it restructures Sanofi partnership

With its long-standing partnership with Sanofi in its final days, Regeneron is in a belt-tightening phase as it prepares for its new reality. Now, the first blow has landed with some of the New York-based drugmaker's staff being shown the door.

Regeneron will eliminate 15 field and supporting staff positions in February as it reworks its longstanding partnership with Sanofi for PCSK9 med Praluent and rheumatoid arthritis med Kevzara. According to a New York State WARN notice Dec. 20, the company is expected to lay off those staffers Feb. 18.

A Regeneron spokeswoman could not be reached for comment by press time.

In early December, Sanofi and Regeneron announced they would restructure their 12-year-old partnership into a royalty-based agreement for Praluent and Kevzara, with Regeneron taking over U.S. rights to the former and Sanofi snagging global rights to the latter.

