Regeneron pushes its versatile antibody cocktail closer to finish line as a multiuse COVID treatment

As Regeneron works to extend its antibody cocktail to patients hospitalized with COVID-19, it's also forwarding REGEN-COV as a way to keep others out of the hospital.

On Thursday, the company said the FDA granted priority review to its cocktail for two uses: to treat COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients and to prevent infection in certain high-risk people.

The FDA set an April 13 target date for its decision, with an advisory committee meeting beforehand to discuss the application.

The submission is supported by two phase 3 trials involving more than 6,000 patients.

RELATED: Amid COVID’s latest surge, Regeneron and Eli Lilly score new antibody supply deals with the U.S.

The antibodies have been authorized by the FDA on an emergency use basis to treat people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to severe illness and others as a post-exposure prophylaxis.

REGEN-COV is provided at no cost in the United States. The government has secured deals with the company to provide nearly 3 million doses of the cocktail at a cost of $2,100 each.

The antibodies have provided a windfall for Regeneron, which reported sales of the cocktail at $2.59 billion in the second quarter. The figure actually exceeded Regeneron’s total revenue for the first quarter ($2.53 billion).

Regeneron added that it expects to submit another application use of REGEN-COV in hospitalized patients by the end of this year. Earlier this week, the European Medicines Agency accepted Regeneron’s application for use on infected non-hospitalized patients and as a prophylaxis.

RELATED: Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibodies breach a new frontier by cutting deaths in some hospitalized patients

Before the emergence of REGEN-COV, antibody treatments had shown little success in helping hospitalized COVID-19 patients. But a study of 9,785 patients conducted in the U.K. showed that among those who produced no natural antibody response, REGEN-COV cut the risk of death by 20%.