Pfizer may look messy post-Upjohn spinoff, but better days could be ahead: analyst

Pfizer
Pfizer's Upjohn spinoff merger with Mylan is expected to close in Q2. (Pfizer)

Confronting generic pricing pressure that put a hard cap on profits, Pfizer's Upjohn spinoff deal with Mylan allowed both companies to reinvent themselves in the face of stagnant growth. The Pfizer left over after the merger could be a "messy" one, one analyst says, but brighter days should be on the horizon.

After shedding its generics business, the Pfizer "set to emerge is a best-in-class growth story on [its] smaller, more innovative base," RBC Capital Markets analyst Randall Stanicky said in a Monday note to investors. Essentially, a smaller company built on branded drugs can deliver a higher percentage growth than a bigger one diluted by low-upside generics.

Between 2021 and 2025, Pfizer could see 6% annual revenue growth based on the strength of its "core five" products, including Vyndaqel, Ibrance, Xeljanz, Eliquis and Prevnar, Stanicky figures. He pointed in particular to targeted therapy Vyndaqel, which could see strong uptake in ATTR-CM and become one of Pfizer's "most important drivers" this year. 

Industry Research

Artificial Intelligence in the Pharma Industry

How far has the adoption of AI technology come in Life Sciences? Share your thoughts in this brief, 8-minute survey. Let your voice be heard.

Those five products don't face a meaningful patent loss until after 2025, Stanicky noted, giving Pfizer plenty of room to identify a strategic acquisition or invest further into its pipeline to keep growth on the uptick in the following years. 

RELATED: Read may say goodbye to Pfizer, but he'll join the board at spinoff Viatris

Read more on
mergers and acquisitions M&A generics Pfizer Mylan Ian Read Robert Coury

Suggested Articles

boardroom
Pharma

AMAG's move to cut CEO, 2 drugs may not save it: analyst

AMAG Pharmaceuticals is saying goodbye to its CEO and two drugs after a strategic review, but are the moves too late to save the sinking ship?

by Kyle Blankenship
Bankruptcy
Manufacturing

Innate Pharma trial undermined by issues with CMO

Problems, both manufacturing and financial, with an Austrian fill-finish firm has resulted in a partial hold of a trial of Innate Pharma.

by Eric Palmer
Pfizer CEO Ian Read
Pharma

Ian Read's latest post-Pfizer gig? Pharma guru at Carlyle Group

Ian Read is taking on an operating executive job at Carlyle, just as Robert Essner became a senior adviser at the PE firm after retiring from Wyeth.

by Angus Liu