Pfizer, BioNTech pick up FDA approval for this year's updated mRNA COVID shot

Amid increasing uncertainty over how the Trump administration would approach mRNA vaccines for the upcoming COVID-19 season, the FDA has approved Pfizer and BioNTech's updated shot.

Consistent with FDA guidance, the new version of Comirnaty is designed to target the LP.8.1 sublineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the partners said in an Aug. 27 press release.

Pfizer plans to begin shipping the updated shot "immediately" in order to "ensure robust supply and rapid access of this season’s vaccine in pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics across the country," according to the release.

For people ages 5 through 64, the approval mandates that recipients have at least one underlying condition that puts them at a high risk of severe outcomes from COVID.

Additionally, the FDA has approved the shot in all individuals age 65 and older.

Comirnaty's latest approval is based on "the cumulative body of evidence supporting the safety and efficacy" of the partners' COVID-19 vaccine, the partners said in the release. This includes clinical trial data in children between the ages of 5 and 11.

In addition, the companies touted preclinical data showing that the shot "generates improved immune responses against multiple circulating SARS-CoV-2 sublineages" compared to prior versions.