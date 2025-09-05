Perrigo, undergoing strategy shift, moves to replace striking workers at NYC plant

With hundreds of workers on strike at Perrigo’s plant in the Bronx, it appears some employees have tacked on a fourth “S” to the company’s “Three S” reorganization plan.

More than 200 employees at the consumer healthcare drugmaker walked off the job after Labor Day as a result of Perrigo’s reported refusal to negotiate plans to roll back overtime protections and stop contributing to retirement packages, local newspaper The City reported on Sept. 4, citing employees and the union representing them.

"Despite our best efforts to negotiate in good faith, the union representing a portion of our workforce at the facility initiated a strike beginning September 2, 2025," a Perrigo spokesperson confirmed in an emailed statement to Fierce Pharma.

Workers at the Bronx plant are represented by New York labor union Teamsters Local 210. According to a Teamsters social media post, the striking workers include compounders, inventory clerks, line operations, mechanics and technicians.

Perrigo is looking to expand operations at the Bronx plant to seven days a week, a move that could hamper workers’ current ability to earn overtime pay on the weekends, according to The City.

The company is now hiring replacement workers on a “permanent basis and will continue to do so,” a notice near the picket line informed striking employees.

"We are disappointed that the union has rejected the Company’s fair and equitable offer and the company does not know when the strike may end," the Perrigo representative said over email. "To continue providing consumers with our important self-care products, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure product availability, including hiring replacement workers on a permanent basis."

The Bronx facility is "a relatively small plant" in the company's larger network, the spokesperson noted.

Perrigo's website currently lists two open operations positions in New York, one for a senior role and one union position.

The company, which markets popular over-the-counter brands, has been tweaking its operations under a new multi-year reorganization strategy called the “Stabilize, Streamline and Strengthen" plan.

The plan follows last year’s restructuring initiative, dubbed “Project Energize,” which included trimming about 6% of the company's workforce.

Perrigo currently employs some 9,000 staffers, according to its website. During the recent second quarter, the company generated sales of $1.06 billion, down 0.9% year over year.