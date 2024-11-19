With patent settlement, BeiGene defends blockbuster Brukinsa from MSN's generic threat until 2037

As BeiGene works to change its corporate identity and grow the reach of its cancer offerings around the globe, the company has resolved one potential overhang by inking a patent settlement with MSN Pharmaceuticals over its star medicine Brukinsa.

Under the terms of the deal, MSN will be able to launch its proposed Brukinsa generic in the U.S. on June 15, 2037, BeiGene said in a Tuesday press release. The date is "subject to potential acceleration or extension under certain customary circumstances," BeiGene noted.

The deal clears the ramp for BeiGene to make the most out of its key launch, which crossed the blockbuster threshold and generated $1.3 billion last year.

In March, BeiGene sued MSN and Sandoz after the generics makers filed abbreviated new drug applications with the FDA seeking generic Brukinsa approvals.

The MSN deal "resolves all patent litigation" brought by BeiGene against would-be Brukinsa generic rivals, the oncology specialist noted in the release. Previously, BeiGene and Sandoz "filed a joint stipulation to dismiss" their Brukinsa patent litigation.

On another legal front, BeiGene has been sparring with rival AbbVie after the latter sued for alleged patent infringement. In response to the June 2023 lawsuit, BeiGene said it would "vigorously defend" against the allegations.

“It is an unfortunate but rather regular occurrence that companies make allegations that a competitive product potentially infringes their intellectual property rights, even more so in response to a clearly differentiated medicine for cancer patients as Brukinsa,” BeiGene said at the time.

Additionally, AbbVie in September sued BeiGene for alleged trade secrets theft surrounding another type of drug—BTK degraders—in the companies' respective pipelines.

Related Say goodbye to BeiGene as the oncology biopharma becomes BeOne Medicines in rebrand

Meanwhile, BeiGene this week said it plans to change its corporate name and identity to BeOne Medicines.