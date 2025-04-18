Navigating Trump’s tariffs for pharma

After a batch of much-anticipated reciprocal tariffs spared pharmaceuticals in early April, drugmakers, medtech companies, manufacturers and other outfits across the life sciences spectrum are still scrambling to respond to mounting trade pressures. While many unknowns remain, biopharma companies should waste no time in starting to evaluate their options.

In this week’s episode of “The Top Line,” we dig into the latest round of tariffs unveiled by the Trump administration and how they could impact multiple areas of the life sciences industry. Fierce Pharma’s Fraiser Kansteiner sits down with KPMG’s life sciences sector leader Kristin Pothier, who discusses how the current tariffs could pose challenges, how drugmakers and other life sciences companies should respond and whether additional sector-specific duties are on the horizon.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: