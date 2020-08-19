Merck's Keytruda sets up Opdivo showdown with esophageal cancer victory

Keytruda Opdivo
Keytruda and Opdivo could soon be competing for first-line esophageal cancer patients. (Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb)

After archrival Opdivo from Bristol Myers Squibb posted a pair of esophageal cancer wins last week, Merck & Co.’s Keytruda is determined not to be left behind.

The New Jersey drugmaker Wednesday said a combination of its PD-1 blockbuster plus chemo had topped chemo at keeping cancer at bay and extending patients’ lives in a trial of those with previously untreated advanced or metastatic disease.

Full results are still under wraps, but the company is hoping to present them at next month’s European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress.

Virtual Event

DEVELOP A UNIFIED SCIENTIFIC VOICE

Learn how to streamline medical communications and align tactics and objectives within your organizations by attending the virtual Medical Affairs Strategic Summit (MASS).

RELATED: Bristol Myers Squibb, on a roll, touts 2 Opdivo GI cancer wins—including one earlier in treatment

Esophageal cancer isn’t as common as some other cancers—but it is deadly. This year, the U.S. will see an estimated 18,500 new cases and record more than 16,000 deaths, Merck said.

“Esophageal cancer is a devastating malignancy with a high mortality rate and few treatment options in the first-line setting beyond chemotherapy,” Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D., Merck SVP and head of global clinical development, said in a statement.

But options may not be that limited for long. Earlier this month, Keytruda’s PD-1 nemesis Opdivo showed it could significantly stall the time to disease worsening and prolong lives among certain patients with previously untreated gastric and esophageal cancers—specifically, those with levels of biomarker PD-L1 at or above a combined positive score of 5.

The two trial populations aren’t the same, but they’re overlapping, and Merck could have the advantage in esophageal cancer patients thanks to Bristol’s PD-L1 requirement.

RELATED: ASCO: Merck details Keytruda's second stomach cancer slip

But Bristol has its own advantages in the wider gastric cancer space. Its trial enrolled those with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer, a population where Keytruda failed a phase 3 study last year.

And the same day it touted those top-line results, BMS also pulled back the veil on top-line data from a separate phase 3 study earlier in treatment, which showed Opdivo could beat placebo at keeping tumors from returning in postsurgery patients with removed esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer.

Read more on
immuno-oncology PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitors Merck & Co. Keytruda Bristol Myers Squibb Opdivo

Suggested Articles

Regeneron
Manufacturing

Roche, Regeneron join forces on COVID-19 antibody cocktail

Roche and Regeneron will team up to more than triple manufacturing of the New York biotech's two-antibody COVID-19 cocktail.

by Kyle Blankenship
Pills in dollar sign (Photo: Eric Palmer)
Pharma

New York wraps Allergan and Teva into ongoing opioid abuse probe

New York filed charges against Teva and Allergan as part of a broad effort to recover $2 billion in insurance over-charges related to opioid abuse.

Takeda HQ
Pharma Asia

Takeda to sell Japan OTC unit to Blackstone: reports

The price of the OTC unit has been quoted at about JPY250 billion ($2.37 billion) to JPY300 billion ($2.85 billion).

by Angus Liu