Meet 2024’s fiercest women in life sciences

Every year, Fierce’s pharma, biotech, and medtech teams come together to spotlight some of the fiercest women in life sciences—leaders who are transforming the industry with their innovation and impact. This year, our special report celebrates 10 women driving change in clinical research, business development, venture capital, and beyond.
In this week's episode of "The Top Line," Fierce’s Andrea Park and Gabrielle Masson share the stories that stood out, the breakthroughs these women are championing, and why recognizing their achievements is more crucial than ever.