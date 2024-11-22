Pharma

Meet 2024’s fiercest women in life sciences

By Ayla Ellison, Andrea Park, Gabrielle Masson Nov 22, 2024 9:59am
The Top Line Women in Life Sciences 2024 executives Diversity

Every year, Fierce’s pharma, biotech, and medtech teams come together to spotlight some of the fiercest women in life sciences—leaders who are transforming the industry with their innovation and impact. This year, our special report celebrates 10 women driving change in clinical research, business development, venture capital, and beyond.

In this week's episode of "The Top Line," Fierce’s Andrea Park and Gabrielle Masson share the stories that stood out, the breakthroughs these women are championing, and why recognizing their achievements is more crucial than ever. 

