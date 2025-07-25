Making sense of China’s R&D ascent

With an uptick in licensing deals and promising data emerging from China-based biopharmas, especially in oncology, it’s clear the country is poised to play a major role in life sciences for the foreseeable future.

In this week’s episode of "The Top Line," we trace China’s rapid ascent in R&D and drug discovery and examine how U.S. and European drugmakers are capitalizing on the momentum through a surge in licensing activity. Fierce Pharma’s Fraiser Kansteiner sits down with Mark Lansdell, director at Evaluate, to break down the policies fueling China’s growth, how global companies are engaging with Chinese assets and which modalities and indications are commanding the most attention.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: