Madrigal's Rezdiffra, the first-ever MASH drug, beats sales projections for 4 quarters in a row

Since its historic FDA approval in March 2024 as the first medication for the treatment of the prevalent liver disease metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Rezdiffra has handily beat Wall Street’s sales projections for the fourth straight quarter.

On a roll, Rezdiffra generated $137 million in sales during the first quarter of 2025, well above analysts’ average expectation of $112 million. The haul also marked a sequential increase from the fourth quarter’s $103 million, which also beat consensus, bringing the drug’s sales in the first 12 months on the market to $317 million.

“By any measure, this is an exceptional launch,” Madrigal CEO Bill Sibold said on an investor call Thursday.

“Importantly, the Rezdiffra launch continues to be driven by strong underlying patient demand,” Leerink Partners analysts wrote in a Thursday note.

As of the end of March, more than 17,000 MASH patients were actively taking Rezdiffra, compared with more than 11,800 at year-end 2024, according to Madrigal. Rezdiffra’s speed of adding new patients matches that from other top-tier specialty launches, Sibold said.

The launch is still at an early stage, as Madrigal is targeting 315,000 patients who fall under Rezdiffra’s FDA-approved label and are currently treated by the company’s target prescribers. Among the 6,000 top MASH prescribers targeted by Madrigal, 70% have prescribed Rezdiffra, Sibold said.

Before Rezdiffra’s approval, investors were worried that the FDA would require patients to undergo a liver biopsy to determine treatment eligibility. Now that the drug’s label doesn’t require that test, a potential restriction by payers has become a new investor concern.

A key opinion leader in the MASH field—who leads the fatty liver clinic at an academic center in California that takes care of about 3,000 MASH patients—recently told Leerink that he has not encountered a single payer requiring liver biopsy before granting access to Rezdiffra.

The expert indicated that 90% of his patients have remained on Rezdiffra after a year of treatment, with a small percentage of discontinuations related to tolerability or lack of treatment response, according to a Leerink note on Thursday.

In what Sibold described as a standard move for medicines, payers may require reauthorization of Rezdiffra after a year of treatment based on a patient’s performance. The company doesn’t see that as an issue, he said, as physicians’ feedback so far suggests the drug's efficacy has exceeded expectations.

“Physicians and patients continue to highlight meaningful improvements they see on the efficacy measures that matter most to patients such as liver stiffness, liver fat, liver enzymes, LDL and triglycerides,” Sibold said on the call.

Competition may be coming, though, potentially first in the form of Novo Nordisk’s formidable GLP-1 semaglutide later this year.

Novo is targeting a market that’s “multiples” the size of Madrigal’s target population of 315,000 patients, Sibold noted. Given that Rezdiffra has only penetrated 5% of its own target population, Madrigal still sees “years of growth” ahead, he said.

About 25% of Rezdiffra takers are already on a GLP-1 product, Sibold noted, suggesting that there’s still a need for other MASH treatments despite the GLP-1 drugs having been around for more than a decade, albeit not specifically for MASH.

Semaglutide is “only going to accelerate diagnosis and add to that” target, Sibold added, suggesting Novo will expand the market to the benefit of Madrigal as well.

Putting potential geographic market expansion in its own hands, Madrigal is expecting a regulatory opinion from the European Medicines Agency and subsequent EU market authorization in mid-2025. The company plans to launch first in Germany in the second half of the year.

While Rezdiffra is currently approved for stage F2 and F3 non-cirrhotic MASH, also known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Madrigal is also aiming to unlock the F4 cirrhotic population.

The company will present detailed two-year data from the compensated MASH cirrhosis arm of the phase 3 Maestro-NAFLD-1 trial next week at the European Association for the Study of the Liver Congress. Outcomes data from the large Maestro-NASH Outcomes trial in compensated cirrhosis are expected in 2027.

The expansion to F4 cirrhosis is “a key pillar of our long-term NASH leadership strategy,” Sibold said, noting that the indication could double Rezdiffra’s market opportunity.