JPM need to know, Day 2: GSK's rollout agenda, Alexion's long shot, Amgen's Otezla plan and more

SAN FRANCISCO—It's still bright and early in San Francisco, where the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is just getting Tuesday started. After throwing open the doors, GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley totted up her impending launches in one ballroom while Alexion touted its latest Ultomiris switching stats in another.

Meanwhile, beyond the Westin, FiercePharma's expert panel was hashing over gene therapy with Executive Editor Carly Helfand and FierceBiotech's Amirah Al Idrus was prepping for her panel's drill-down into machine learning.

Months after nabbing immunology med Otezla from recently acquired Celgene, Amgen is now looking to capitalize on expanding the blockbuster into new indications and international markets in the coming year, CEO Bob Bradway said Tuesday. Amgen picked up the drug from Celgene for a cool $13.4 billion in August, and Bradway said the med would help Amgen flesh out its immunology portfolio in the coming years––assuming the drugmaker can execute. “In biopharma, the focus is on innovation, innovation, innovation, and Amgen is execution, execution, execution,” he said.

GSK's chief exec spent some minutes outlining the five—yes, five—new launches her company is expecting in 2020. The British drugmaker anticipates rollouts spanning cancer, HIV and kidney disease, including its long-acting HIV combo of cabotegravir and rilpivirine, which suffered an unexpected delay in December with an FDA complete response letter. Then there are new uses for existing drugs, namely Zejula in first-line ovarian cancer maintenance and Trelegy in asthma. Never fear, though, CEO Emma Walmsley said. GSK is also “very focused on building the pipeline for our next wave of growth."

Amid Alexion's efforts to backstop sales of blockbuster Soliris with next-gen follow-up Ultomiris, the company has overseen a patient-switching campaign that has defied expectations. But Alexion isn’t content to only switch patients to Ultomiris. It also wants to take the drug into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis––an indication rife with failures. Fortunately, the drugmaker isn’t making light of the challenge, CEO Ludwig Hantson said Tuesday: “We are aware that this is a high-risk, high reward program."