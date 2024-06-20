Johnson & Johnson blueprints €125M plant upgrade as part of 5-year Italy investment

After plugging nearly 50 million euros into its Italy operations in the first half of the decade, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine is significantly upping its commitment to the country.

Over the next five years, J&J Innovative Medicine, which recently rebranded from Janssen, will plug a projected 580 million euros ($621.7 million) into its Italian business, the company said in a press release.

Of that sum, 125 million euros will go toward capacity upgrades and a capability buildout at the company’s tablet manufacturing site at Latina in central Italy.

The site, which forms a key piece in J&J’s global supply chain network, produces more than 4 billion tablets each year.

The company’s investment plan is set to boost capacity by more than 25% thanks to the implementation of an automated Flex Line platform to streamline packaging of small batches and a new continuous manufacturing line that J&J says will help slash production timelines.

J&J’s roots in Italy stretch back to 1975. All told, the company employs about 1,370 people in the Mediterranean nation.

Over the past five years, the company has invested nearly 50 million euros in its Italy operations, which much of the outlay going toward R&D. In 2023, J&J Innovative Medicine managed 114 clinical trials and collaborated with nearly 1,000 research centers in Italy.