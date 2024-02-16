J&J consumer health spinoff Kenvue telegraphs 100-plus layoffs in California, New Jersey

While Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health spinoff Kenvue prepares to move into a swanky new headquarters in Summit, New Jersey, it appears some staffers won’t be joining the company in the transition.

This week, Kenvue disclosed 51 layoffs in a Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification (WARN) alert issued by its home state of New Jersey. According to the WARN notice, the layoffs will go into effect at several points throughout the first half of the year in Skillman, New Jersey, which is the location of the company's current headquarters.

On the other side of the country, in California, Kenvue recently disclosed 84 layoffs set to take effect in April.

Kenvue did not respond to Fierce Pharma’s request for details on the layoff notices. It’s not immediately clear what types of roles will be affected.

Last April, Kenvue entered a long-term lease for a newly renovated office building and newly constructed R&D building in Summit, New Jersey. When completed, the site will span 290,000 square feet and serve as the consumer health outfit’s new global corporate headquarters, Kenvue explained in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last year.

Kenvue expects to kick off its relocation to the office building starting in 2025 and continue through 2026 for occupancy into the new R&D building. Until then, Kenvue will continue to hold down the fort at its interim home base in Skillman.

After J&J unveiled spinoff plans in late 2021, Kenvue formally launched onto the New York Stock Exchange last May.

For all of 2023, Kenvue’s sales grew 3.3% to $15.4 billion, the company said in a recent earnings report. Looking ahead, the company expects to chart net sales growth between 1% and 3% in 2024.

As the consumer health spinoff of J&J, Kenvue markets many well-known brands such as Tylenol, Listerine and Band-Aid.